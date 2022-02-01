Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 77-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team improved to 15-0 on Tuesday night, February 1st, defeating the Hermon Hawks 77-42 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.
The Eagles flew out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 19 points while Chance Mercier had 16 points. All told,10 Eagles scored. Ellsworth was 9-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. Mercier, Brett Bragdon, Peter Keblinsky and Kaleb Connors each had a 3-pointer.
Hermon was led by Owen Wyman with 9 points while Trey Brown and Clark Pelletier each had 8 points. The Hawks were 2-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Pelletier had 2 3-pointers with Bryce Edwards and Owen Wyman having a 3-pointer each.
Ellsworth will play their last regular season game at home against Bucksport on Thursday, February 3rd. It will be Senior Night. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel.
Hermon is now 8-7 and will play host to MDI on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Boys
|6
|11
|12
|13
|42
|Ellsworth Boys
|20
|12
|25
|20
|77
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|4
|Johnny Kokoska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Xavier Jelks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Bruce Coulter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jacob Glidden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Zac Allen
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Chasen Flanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Clark Pelletier
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|30
|Noah Depuy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Bryce Edwards
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Trey Brown
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Noah Miles
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Owen Wyman
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|50
|Jaykob Dow
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|42
|18
|14
|4
|2
|4
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Chance Mercier
|16
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Miles Palmer
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Logan McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|1
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Gage Hardy
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|14
|Brody Mercier
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|77
|32
|28
|4
|9
|13