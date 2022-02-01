Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 77-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team improved to 15-0 on Tuesday night, February 1st, defeating the Hermon Hawks 77-42 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

The Eagles flew out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 19 points while Chance Mercier had 16 points. All told,10 Eagles scored. Ellsworth was 9-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. Mercier, Brett Bragdon, Peter Keblinsky and Kaleb Connors each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Owen Wyman with 9 points while Trey Brown and Clark Pelletier each had 8 points. The Hawks were 2-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Pelletier had 2 3-pointers with Bryce Edwards and Owen Wyman having a 3-pointer each.

Ellsworth will play their last regular season game at home against Bucksport on Thursday, February 3rd. It will be Senior Night. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel.

Hermon is now 8-7 and will play host to MDI on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Boys 6 11 12 13 42 Ellsworth Boys 20 12 25 20 77

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 4 Johnny Kokoska 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Xavier Jelks 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Bruce Coulter 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Jacob Glidden 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Zac Allen 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Chasen Flanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Clark Pelletier 8 3 1 2 0 0 30 Noah Depuy 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Bryce Edwards 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Trey Brown 8 4 4 0 0 0 34 Noah Miles 4 2 2 0 0 2 40 Owen Wyman 9 4 3 1 0 0 50 Jaykob Dow 6 2 2 0 2 2 TOTALS 42 18 14 4 2 4

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 16 7 6 1 1 1 4 Miles Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 19 9 9 0 1 1 11 Brett Bragdon 7 2 1 1 2 2 12 Gage Hardy 11 4 4 0 3 4 14 Brody Mercier 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 2 0 0 0 2 4 20 Peter Keblinsky 5 2 1 1 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 6 3 3 0 0 1 23 Kaleb Connors 5 2 1 1 0 0 30 Michael Harris 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 77 32 28 4 9 13