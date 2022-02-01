Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 77-42 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Hermon February 1, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team improved to 15-0 on Tuesday night, February 1st, defeating the Hermon Hawks 77-42 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

The Eagles flew out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 32-17 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis with 19 points while Chance Mercier had 16 points. All told,10 Eagles scored. Ellsworth was 9-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers on the night. Mercier, Brett Bragdon, Peter Keblinsky and Kaleb Connors each had a 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Owen Wyman with 9 points while Trey Brown and Clark Pelletier each had 8 points. The Hawks were 2-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Pelletier had 2 3-pointers with Bryce Edwards and Owen Wyman having a 3-pointer each.

Ellsworth will play their last regular season game at home against Bucksport on Thursday, February 3rd. It will be Senior Night. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel.

Hermon is now 8-7 and will play host to MDI on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Boys611121342
Ellsworth Boys2012252077

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Johnny Kokoska000000
10Xavier Jelks000000
14Bruce Coulter000000
20Jacob Glidden000000
22Zac Allen211000
23Chasen Flanders000000
24Clark Pelletier831200
30Noah Depuy211000
32Bryce Edwards310100
33Trey Brown844000
34Noah Miles422002
40Owen Wyman943100
50Jaykob Dow622022
TOTALS421814424

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier1676111
4Miles Palmer211000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis1999011
11Brett Bragdon721122
12Gage Hardy1144034
14Brody Mercier211000
15Eamon MacDonald200024
20Peter Keblinsky521100
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer633001
23Kaleb Connors521100
30Michael Harris211000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS7732284913

EHS-Hermon Boys Basketball

The Ellsworth Eagles hosted the Hermon Hawks on Tuesday, February 1st 2022
