Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat John Bapst 76-34 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 76-34 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, January 20th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 62-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Chance Mercier led all scorers, finishing with 25 points. Michael Harris had 15 points for Ellsworth and Hunter Curtis finished with 11 points, while dishing out 10 assists for the double-double. The Eagles were 4-6 from the free throw line, and had 8 3-pointers on the night. Michael Harris had 4 3-pointers, Chance Mercier 3 3-pointers and Brett Bragdon the other for Ellsworth.

John Bapst was led by Andy Czapiga with 12 points. The Crusaders were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, Edoardo Fiore and Kevin Austin each had a 3-pointer for the Crusaders.

Ellsworth, now 11-0 will play at Hermon on Saturday, January 22nd at 6 p.m.

John Bapst, now 5-4 travels down to Waterville on Friday, January 21st to play the Panthers.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Boys81011534
Ellsworth Boys2313261476

Box Score

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
20Jordan Kimball422000
21  Nick Chaffee311013
22Levi Peterson100012
23Edoardo Fiore521100
25Jon Pangburn000000
30Kevin Austin521100
31Zach Norman000000
41Andy Czapiga1266000
44Loga McMahon000000
50Corey Butler000000
51Camren Barker000000
52Hayden Bay422000
TOTALS341513225

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier25107322
4Miles Palmer000000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis1155012
11Brett Bragdon521100
12Gage Hardy633000
14Brody Mercier000000
15Eamon MacDonald000000
20Peter Keblinsky422000
21Cruz Coffin211000
22Michael Palmer422000
23Kaleb Connors211000
30Michael Harris1551412
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor211000
TOTALS763224846
