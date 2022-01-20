Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat John Bapst 76-34 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 76-34 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, January 20th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 23-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 62-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Chance Mercier led all scorers, finishing with 25 points. Michael Harris had 15 points for Ellsworth and Hunter Curtis finished with 11 points, while dishing out 10 assists for the double-double. The Eagles were 4-6 from the free throw line, and had 8 3-pointers on the night. Michael Harris had 4 3-pointers, Chance Mercier 3 3-pointers and Brett Bragdon the other for Ellsworth.

John Bapst was led by Andy Czapiga with 12 points. The Crusaders were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, Edoardo Fiore and Kevin Austin each had a 3-pointer for the Crusaders.

Ellsworth, now 11-0 will play at Hermon on Saturday, January 22nd at 6 p.m.

John Bapst, now 5-4 travels down to Waterville on Friday, January 21st to play the Panthers.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 8 10 11 5 34 Ellsworth Boys 23 13 26 14 76

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 20 Jordan Kimball 4 2 2 0 0 0 21 Nick Chaffee 3 1 1 0 1 3 22 Levi Peterson 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 Edoardo Fiore 5 2 1 1 0 0 25 Jon Pangburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Kevin Austin 5 2 1 1 0 0 31 Zach Norman 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Andy Czapiga 12 6 6 0 0 0 44 Loga McMahon 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Corey Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Camren Barker 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 4 2 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 34 15 13 2 2 5

Ellsworth