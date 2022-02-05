Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat John Bapst 79-50 [STATS]

Ellsworth-John Bapst Basketball February 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball took 1 step closer to a perfect regular season with a 79-50 victory over the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, February 5th, in a game played at Hermon High School.

Ellsworth raced out to a 28-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top at the end of the 3rd Quarter 71-40.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double-figures. Hunter Curtis had a game-high 25 points. Chance Mercier had 24 points while Gage Hardy finished with 14 points. The Eagles were 6-9 from the free throw line and drained 3 3-pointers on the night. Chance Mercier had 2 3's and Hunter Curtis had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 12 points while Andy Czapiga finished with 11 points. The Crusaders were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Fiore had 2 3's, while Jordan Kimball and Andy Czapgia each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is 17-0 and will look to remain undefeated when the play at MDI on Wednesday, February 9th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

John Bapst is 7-9 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Hermon on Tuesday February 8th then close out at Bucksport on Thursday, February 10th.
Line Score
1234T
Ellsworth Boys282122879
John Bapst Boys1215131050
Box Score
Ellsworth
#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier24119200
4Miles Palmer633000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis251110123
11Brett Bragdon000000
12Gage Hardy1466022
14Brody Mercier000002
15Eamon MacDonald411022
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer633000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS793532369
John Bapst
#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
20Jordan Kimball521101
21 Nick Chaffee211000
22Levi Peterson000000
23Edoardo Fiore1253201
25Jon Pangburn833024
30Kevin Austin633000
31Zach Norman000000
41Andy Czapiga1154100
44Loga McMahon622022
50Corey Butler000000
51Camren Barker000000
52Hayden Bay000000
TOTALS502117448

 

