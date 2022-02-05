Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat John Bapst 79-50 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball took 1 step closer to a perfect regular season with a 79-50 victory over the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, February 5th, in a game played at Hermon High School.

Ellsworth raced out to a 28-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top at the end of the 3rd Quarter 71-40.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double-figures. Hunter Curtis had a game-high 25 points. Chance Mercier had 24 points while Gage Hardy finished with 14 points. The Eagles were 6-9 from the free throw line and drained 3 3-pointers on the night. Chance Mercier had 2 3's and Hunter Curtis had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 12 points while Andy Czapiga finished with 11 points. The Crusaders were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Fiore had 2 3's, while Jordan Kimball and Andy Czapgia each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is 17-0 and will look to remain undefeated when the play at MDI on Wednesday, February 9th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

John Bapst is 7-9 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home against Hermon on Tuesday February 8th then close out at Bucksport on Thursday, February 10th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 28 21 22 8 79 John Bapst Boys 12 15 13 10 50

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 24 11 9 2 0 0 4 Miles Palmer 6 3 3 0 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 25 11 10 1 2 3 11 Brett Bragdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 14 6 6 0 2 2 14 Brody Mercier 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 Eamon MacDonald 4 1 1 0 2 2 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 6 3 3 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 79 35 32 3 6 9

John Bapst