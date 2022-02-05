Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat John Bapst 79-50 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball took 1 step closer to a perfect regular season with a 79-50 victory over the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, February 5th, in a game played at Hermon High School.
Ellsworth raced out to a 28-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-27 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top at the end of the 3rd Quarter 71-40.
Ellsworth had 3 players in double-figures. Hunter Curtis had a game-high 25 points. Chance Mercier had 24 points while Gage Hardy finished with 14 points. The Eagles were 6-9 from the free throw line and drained 3 3-pointers on the night. Chance Mercier had 2 3's and Hunter Curtis had a 3-pointer.
John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 12 points while Andy Czapiga finished with 11 points. The Crusaders were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Fiore had 2 3's, while Jordan Kimball and Andy Czapgia each had 1 3-pointer.
Ellsworth is 17-0 and will look to remain undefeated when the play at MDI on Wednesday, February 9th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|28
|21
|22
|8
|79
|John Bapst Boys
|12
|15
|13
|10
|50
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Chance Mercier
|24
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Miles Palmer
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Logan McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|25
|11
|10
|1
|2
|3
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Brody Mercier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|79
|35
|32
|3
|6
|9
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Nick Chaffee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Levi Peterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Edoardo Fiore
|12
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|25
|Jon Pangburn
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|30
|Kevin Austin
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zach Norman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Andy Czapiga
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|44
|Loga McMahon
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|50
|Corey Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Camren Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Hayden Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|50
|21
|17
|4
|4
|8