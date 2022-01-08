Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Mt. View 79-46 [STATS]

Ellsworth - Mount View Boys January 8, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained perfect on the season, defeating Mount View in Thorndike, Saturday afternoon, January 8th 79-46.

Ellsworth-Mount Blue Boys January 8, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

Ellsworth ran out to a 29-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 62-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 24 points. Hunter Curtis had 19 points and a double-double ripping down 14 rebounds on the afternoon. Gage Hardy finished with 15 points. The Eagles were 9-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Brett Bragdon drained 2 3-pointers nd Gage hardy and Cruz Coffin each had 1 3-pointer.

Mount View was led by Declan Knowlton who finished with 17 points, while Dradeyn Furrow had 13 points. The Mustangs were 11-17 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Declan Knowlton.

Ellsworth is now 8-0 and will play host to Washington Academy on Friday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel.

Mount View is 5-4 and will play at Medomak Valley on Monday, January 11th.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys2914191779
Mount View Boys121314746

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier241111022
4Miles Palmer211000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis1999014
11Brett Bragdon620200
12Gage Hardy1565124
14Brody Mercier000000
15Eamon MacDonald211000
20Peter Keblinsky000002
21Cruz Coffin310100
22Michael Palmer522012
23Kaleb Connors100012
30Michael Harris200024
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS7933294920

Mount View

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Noah Hurd822044
4Ryan Oliver000000
11Draedyn Furrow1366012
12Ben Osborne000000
13Nicholss Cobb000001
14Declan Knowlton1776123
21Isaac Ellis100012
22Tyler Russell200024
23Wyatt Evanson522011
24Anthony LePore000000
30Gage Corson000000
32Collin Jones000000
35West Hope000000
50Travis Spaulding000000
TOTALS46171611117

