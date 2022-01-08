Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Mt. View 79-46 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained perfect on the season, defeating Mount View in Thorndike, Saturday afternoon, January 8th 79-46.
Ellsworth ran out to a 29-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 62-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 24 points. Hunter Curtis had 19 points and a double-double ripping down 14 rebounds on the afternoon. Gage Hardy finished with 15 points. The Eagles were 9-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Brett Bragdon drained 2 3-pointers nd Gage hardy and Cruz Coffin each had 1 3-pointer.
Mount View was led by Declan Knowlton who finished with 17 points, while Dradeyn Furrow had 13 points. The Mustangs were 11-17 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Declan Knowlton.
Ellsworth is now 8-0 and will play host to Washington Academy on Friday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel.
Mount View is 5-4 and will play at Medomak Valley on Monday, January 11th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|29
|14
|19
|17
|79
|Mount View Boys
|12
|13
|14
|7
|46
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Chance Mercier
|24
|11
|11
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Miles Palmer
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Logan McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|4
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|15
|6
|5
|1
|2
|4
|14
|Brody Mercier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|Michael Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|79
|33
|29
|4
|9
|20
Mount View
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Noah Hurd
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Ryan Oliver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Draedyn Furrow
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|12
|Ben Osborne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Nicholss Cobb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Declan Knowlton
|17
|7
|6
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Isaac Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|Tyler Russell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|23
|Wyatt Evanson
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Anthony LePore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gage Corson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Collin Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|West Hope
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Travis Spaulding
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|46
|17
|16
|1
|11
|17
