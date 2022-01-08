Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Mt. View 79-46 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained perfect on the season, defeating Mount View in Thorndike, Saturday afternoon, January 8th 79-46.

Ellsworth-Mount Blue Boys January 8, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

Ellsworth ran out to a 29-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 62-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 24 points. Hunter Curtis had 19 points and a double-double ripping down 14 rebounds on the afternoon. Gage Hardy finished with 15 points. The Eagles were 9-20 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Brett Bragdon drained 2 3-pointers nd Gage hardy and Cruz Coffin each had 1 3-pointer.

Mount View was led by Declan Knowlton who finished with 17 points, while Dradeyn Furrow had 13 points. The Mustangs were 11-17 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Declan Knowlton.

Ellsworth is now 8-0 and will play host to Washington Academy on Friday, January 14th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel.

Mount View is 5-4 and will play at Medomak Valley on Monday, January 11th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 29 14 19 17 79 Mount View Boys 12 13 14 7 46

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 24 11 11 0 2 2 4 Miles Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 19 9 9 0 1 4 11 Brett Bragdon 6 2 0 2 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 15 6 5 1 2 4 14 Brody Mercier 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 Cruz Coffin 3 1 0 1 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 5 2 2 0 1 2 23 Kaleb Connors 1 0 0 0 1 2 30 Michael Harris 2 0 0 0 2 4 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 79 33 29 4 9 20

Mount View

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Noah Hurd 8 2 2 0 4 4 4 Ryan Oliver 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Draedyn Furrow 13 6 6 0 1 2 12 Ben Osborne 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Nicholss Cobb 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 Declan Knowlton 17 7 6 1 2 3 21 Isaac Ellis 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 Tyler Russell 2 0 0 0 2 4 23 Wyatt Evanson 5 2 2 0 1 1 24 Anthony LePore 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gage Corson 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Collin Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 West Hope 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Travis Spaulding 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 46 17 16 1 11 17

