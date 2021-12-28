Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Old Town 71-49 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball team remained undefeated, beating the Old Town Coyotes 71-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Tuesday night, December 28th.
Ellsworth led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-26 at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to 14 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 46-32 after outscoring Old Town 14-6 in the 3rd.
The Eagles had 3 players in double figures. Hunter Curtis had 18 points while Chance Mercier and Gage Hardy each finished with 16 points. Ellsworth was 3-6 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 2 3-pointers on the night, both by Brett Bragdon.
Old Town was led by Braydon Brown with a game-high 20 points. Kyle Paradis finished with 8 points. The Coyotes were 6-10 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night. Brown had 3 3-pointers while Gabe Gifford drained the other 2 3-pointers.
Ellsworth is now 5-0 and will play at Orono on Thursday afternoon, December 30th. Tip-off is at 1;30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
Old Town is 1-2 and will play host to MCI on Thursday, December 30th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Boys
|12
|14
|6
|17
|49
|Ellsworth Boys
|18
|14
|14
|25
|71
Box Score
Old Town
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Braydon Brown
|1
|20
|8
|5
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Isaac Hayes
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Carson Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Josh Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Renato Fernandes
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gabe Gifford
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Emmitt Byther
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|2
|31
|Logan Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Grayson Thibeault
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|34
|Brendan Mahaney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kyle Paradis
|1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|43
|Aiden Gromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Brayden Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Wyatt Bytarr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|19
|14
|5
|6
|10
|9
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Chance Mercier
|1
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Logan McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|1
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|1
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Brody Mercier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|71
|33
|31
|2
|3
|6
|9