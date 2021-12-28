Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Old Town 71-49 [STATS]

Photo Lisa Landry Stevens

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball team remained undefeated, beating the Old Town Coyotes 71-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Tuesday night, December 28th.

Ellsworth led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-26 at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to 14 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 46-32 after outscoring Old Town 14-6 in the 3rd.

The Eagles had 3 players in double figures. Hunter Curtis had 18 points while Chance Mercier and Gage Hardy each finished with 16 points. Ellsworth was 3-6 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 2 3-pointers on the night, both by Brett Bragdon.

Old Town was led by Braydon Brown with a game-high 20 points. Kyle Paradis finished with 8 points. The Coyotes were 6-10 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night. Brown had 3 3-pointers while Gabe Gifford drained the other 2 3-pointers.

Ellsworth is now 5-0 and will play at Orono on Thursday afternoon, December 30th. Tip-off is at 1;30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Old Town is 1-2 and will play host to MCI on Thursday, December 30th.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town  Boys121461749
Ellsworth Boys1814142571

Box Score

Old Town

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Braydon Brown120853123
3Isaac Hayes14220000
5Carson Ellis10000000
11Josh Harvey10000000
13Renato Fernandes14220000
23Gabe Gifford16202001
25Emmitt Byther16110462
31Logan Brown10000001
33Grayson Thibeault11000121
34Brendan Mahaney10000000
41Kyle Paradis18440001
43Aiden Gromm10000000
45Brayden Farmer10000000
51Wyatt Bytarr10000000
TOTALS149191456109

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier116880001
4Miles Palmer12110001
5Logan McGowan10000000
10Hunter Curtis118990002
11Brett Bragdon16202000
12Gage Hardy116880001
14Brody Mercier10000001
15Eamon MacDonald15220120
20Peter Keblinsky10000000
21Cruz Coffin11000120
22Michael Palmer16330003
23Kaleb Connors10000000
30Michael Harris11000120
32Ethan LeClerc10000000
33Keegan Omlor10000000
TOTALS17133312369
Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top