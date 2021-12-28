Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Old Town 71-49 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball team remained undefeated, beating the Old Town Coyotes 71-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Tuesday night, December 28th.

Ellsworth led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-26 at the end of the 1st Half. They extended their lead to 14 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 46-32 after outscoring Old Town 14-6 in the 3rd.

The Eagles had 3 players in double figures. Hunter Curtis had 18 points while Chance Mercier and Gage Hardy each finished with 16 points. Ellsworth was 3-6 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 2 3-pointers on the night, both by Brett Bragdon.

Old Town was led by Braydon Brown with a game-high 20 points. Kyle Paradis finished with 8 points. The Coyotes were 6-10 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers on the night. Brown had 3 3-pointers while Gabe Gifford drained the other 2 3-pointers.

Ellsworth is now 5-0 and will play at Orono on Thursday afternoon, December 30th. Tip-off is at 1;30 p.m. with the game being broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Old Town is 1-2 and will play host to MCI on Thursday, December 30th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Boys 12 14 6 17 49 Ellsworth Boys 18 14 14 25 71

Box Score

Old Town

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Braydon Brown 1 20 8 5 3 1 2 3 3 Isaac Hayes 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 Carson Ellis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Josh Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Renato Fernandes 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 23 Gabe Gifford 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 1 25 Emmitt Byther 1 6 1 1 0 4 6 2 31 Logan Brown 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 Grayson Thibeault 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 34 Brendan Mahaney 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Kyle Paradis 1 8 4 4 0 0 0 1 43 Aiden Gromm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Brayden Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Wyatt Bytarr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 49 19 14 5 6 10 9

Ellsworth