Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Bucksport 83-45 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, picking up their 16th win of the season, defeating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 83-45 in Bucksport on Thursday night, February 2nd.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bucksport clawed back in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 20-12 to cut Ellsworth's lead to 10 points 37-27. The Eagles led 61-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game high 34 points, including 2 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald had 10 points, with 2 3-pointers. Miles Palmer, Michael Harris, Kaleb Connors and Dawson Curtis all drained 3-pointers, as the Eagles had a total of 8 3's on the night. Ellsworth was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Collin McDougal with 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Caden Blackwood and Jake Williams each had 9 points. Evan Donnell had 2 3-pointers and Caden Blackwood and Jake Williams each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport didn't get to the the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 16-0 with 2 games remaining

Saturday, February 4th vs. John Bapst at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, February 6th vs. MDI at 7 p.m. which will be Senior Recognition Night.

Bucksport is 6-9 with 3 games remaining

Saturday, February 4th at Old Town at 4 p.m.

Monday, February 6th vs. Houlton at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8th vs. GSA at 7 p.m. which will be Senior Recognition Night.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Boys 25 12 24 22 83 Bucksport Boys 7 20 15 3 45

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 34 13 2 2 3 Miles Palmer 3 - 1 - - Michael Harris 5 1 1 - - Cruz Coffin 2 1 - - - Kaleb Connors 8 2 1 1 1 Josiah James-Chin 4 2 - - - Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 10 2 2 - - Peter Keblinsky 4 2 - - - Kyle Kenney 8 4 - - - Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 3 - 1 - - Brayden King 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 83 28 8 3 4

Bucksport