Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Bucksport 83-45 [STATS]

Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Bucksport 83-45 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, picking up their 16th win of the season, defeating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 83-45 in Bucksport on Thursday night, February 2nd.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bucksport clawed back in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 20-12 to cut Ellsworth's lead to 10 points 37-27. The Eagles led 61-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game high 34 points, including 2 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald had 10 points, with 2 3-pointers. Miles Palmer, Michael Harris, Kaleb Connors and Dawson Curtis all drained 3-pointers, as the Eagles had a total of 8 3's on the night. Ellsworth was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Collin McDougal with 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Caden Blackwood and Jake Williams each had 9 points. Evan Donnell had 2 3-pointers and Caden Blackwood and Jake Williams each had a 3-pointer. Bucksport didn't get to the the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 16-0 with 2 games remaining

  • Saturday, February 4th vs. John Bapst at 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 6th vs. MDI at 7 p.m. which will be Senior Recognition Night.

Bucksport is 6-9 with 3 games remaining

  • Saturday, February 4th at Old Town at 4 p.m.
  • Monday, February 6th vs. Houlton at 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 8th vs. GSA at 7 p.m. which will be Senior Recognition Night.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 9 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 29-February 4th need to be received by February 6th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

Line Score

1234T
EHS Boys2512242283
Bucksport Boys72015345

 

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier3413223
Miles Palmer3-1--
Michael Harris511--
Cruz Coffin21---
Kaleb Connors82111
Josiah James-Chin42---
Wyatt Bragdon0----
Eamon MacDonald1022--
Peter Keblinsky42---
Kyle Kenney84---
Ethan LeClerc0----
Dawson Curtis3-1--
Brayden King0----
Isiah Corson21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS8328834

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Donnell6-2--
Caden Blackwood931--
Kamryn Webber63---
Jason Terrill0----
Collin McDougal1351--
Gunny Cyr0----
Eli Bennett0----
Trent Goss0----
Connor Epprecht0----
Daynen Stewart21---
Jake Williams931--
TEAM0----
TOTALS45155--

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket