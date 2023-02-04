Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated – Take Down John Bapst 76-26 Saturday Afternoon [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 76-26 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th to remain undefeated, with 1 game left in the regular season.
Ellsworth led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up 60-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 24 points, while Michael Harris and Eamon MacDonald had 9 points each. The Eagles had 10 3-pointers, with Eamon MacDonald and Michael Harris each having 2 3-pointers, and Chance Mercier had 2 3's. Kaleb Connors and Peter Keblinsky each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were a near-perfect 12-13 from the free throw line.
John Bapst was led by Soren Peterson with 6 points and Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle with 5 points each. Tassallo Wedding and Eberle each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 4-7 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth is now 17-0 with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against MDI, on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.
John Bapst is now 4-13, with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against Hermon on Thursday, February 9th at 8 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Crusaders Boys
|5
|11
|6
|4
|26
|EHS Boys
|22
|18
|20
|16
|76
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jon Pangburn
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Anes Omar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nigel Tall
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Logan McMahon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Mason
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Mattia Eberle
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Sam Bay
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Soren Peterson
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Mark Gaetani
|5
|2
|-
|1
|1
|Tristen Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tassallo Wedding
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Bryce Stengel
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camren Barker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|26
|8
|2
|4
|7
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|24
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Miles Palmer
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Harris
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleb Connors
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Josiah James-Chin
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Wyatt Bragdon
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eamon MacDonald
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Peter Keblinsky
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Kyle Kenney
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan LeClerc
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Dawson Curtis
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|76
|17
|10
|12
|13