Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated – Take Down John Bapst 76-26 Saturday Afternoon [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 76-26 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th to remain undefeated, with 1 game left in the regular season.

Ellsworth led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up 60-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 24 points, while Michael Harris and Eamon MacDonald had 9 points each. The Eagles had 10 3-pointers, with Eamon MacDonald and Michael Harris each having 2 3-pointers, and Chance Mercier had 2 3's. Kaleb Connors and Peter Keblinsky each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were a near-perfect 12-13 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Soren Peterson with 6 points and Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle with 5 points each. Tassallo Wedding and Eberle each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 17-0 with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against MDI, on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.

John Bapst is now 4-13, with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against Hermon on Thursday, February 9th at 8 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Crusaders Boys 5 11 6 4 26 EHS Boys 22 18 20 16 76

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jon Pangburn 2 1 - - - Anes Omar 0 - - - - Nigel Tall 2 1 - - - Logan McMahon 0 - - - - Jack Mason 3 1 - 1 2 Mattia Eberle 5 1 1 - - Sam Bay 0 - - - - Soren Peterson 6 2 - 2 4 Mark Gaetani 5 2 - 1 1 Tristen Martin 0 - - - - Tassallo Wedding 3 - 1 - - Bryce Stengel 0 - - - - Camren Barker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 26 8 2 4 7

Ellsworth