Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated – Take Down John Bapst 76-26 Saturday Afternoon [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 76-26 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th to remain undefeated, with 1 game left in the regular season.

Ellsworth led 22-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up 60-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with 24 points, while Michael Harris and Eamon MacDonald had 9 points each. The Eagles had 10 3-pointers, with Eamon MacDonald and Michael Harris each having 2 3-pointers, and Chance Mercier had 2 3's. Kaleb Connors and Peter Keblinsky each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were a near-perfect 12-13 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Soren Peterson with 6 points and Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle with 5 points each. Tassallo Wedding and Eberle each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 17-0 with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against MDI, on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.

John Bapst is now 4-13, with 1 game remaining in the regular season, at home against Hermon on Thursday, February 9th at 8 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Crusaders Boys5116426
EHS Boys2218201676

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jon Pangburn21---
Anes Omar0----
Nigel Tall21---
Logan McMahon0----
Jack Mason31-12
Mattia Eberle511--
Sam Bay0----
Soren Peterson62-24
Mark Gaetani52-11
Tristen Martin0----
Tassallo Wedding3-1--
Bryce Stengel0----
Camren Barker0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS268247

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier247245
Miles Palmer42---
Michael Harris9-3--
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Connors511--
Josiah James-Chin2--22
Wyatt Bragdon21---
Eamon MacDonald9-3--
Peter Keblinsky71122
Kyle Kenney63---
Ethan LeClerc2--22
Dawson Curtis42---
Brayden King0----
Isiah Corson2--22
TEAM0----
TOTALS7617101213
