Ellsworth Boys Roll to 16th Win Beat Bucksport 74-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team held Bucksport scoreless in the 2nd Quarter, going on a 15-0 run, and beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 74-40 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Senior Night, Thursday, February 3rd.

Bucksport wanted to run with Ellsworth in the 1st Quarter and the result was Ellsworth led 20-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles then brought in most of their starters, playing as a unit and outscored the Golden Bucks 15-0 to lead 35-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 54-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis who finished with 24 points. Gage Hardy had 16 points and Chance Mercier 15 points. The Eagles were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Chance Mercier, Miles Palmer, Gage Hardy, Brody Mercier and Eamon MacDonald all drained 3's for Ellsworrth

Bucksport was led by Caden Blackwood and Jacob Brezowsky each of whom had 10 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-2 from the free throw line, and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Ty Giberson.

Ellsworth is now 16-0. The have a game with John Bapst that was originally scheduled for the Cross Insurance Center for Friday, February 4th and then their final game of the regular season on Wednesday February 9th at MDI. Depending upon when the Eagles-Crusader game is rescheduled to, that game and definitely the Trojans-Eagles game on the 9th will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled devices.

Bucksport is 3-10 and has 5 games scheduled between February 5th-10. They play at home against Old Town on Saturday, February 5th, at home against Washington Academy on Monday, February 7th, on the road in Houlton on February 8th and on the road against GSA on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally they conclude the season on home on Thursday, February 10th against John Bapst.

On a personal note - It was pointed out that I mispronounced some Bucksport player's names last night and for that I am sorry and apologize. Once I was corrected via Messenger on one name I was able to make the correction. I was at the Celebration of Tammy Dow's Life at MDI High School on Thursday afternoon and managed to get to Ellsworth High School just in time for the tip-off of the game. I didn't have time to check on the pronunciations. For that I am sorry. Not an excuse but fact of life and that's why it happened.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 16 0 16 8 40 Ellsworth Boys 20 15 19 20 74

Box Score

Bucksport

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Sione Taungatua 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 Thomas Thompson 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Caden Blackwood 10 5 5 0 0 0 3 Kamryn Webber 3 1 1 0 1 1 4 Jason Terrill 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 Collin McDougal 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Gunny Cyr 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Jacob Brezowsky 10 5 5 0 0 0 22 Ty Giberson 9 3 1 2 1 1 24 Evan Donnell 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Colin Simpson 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Jake Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Daryn Stewart 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 40 18 16 2 2 2

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 15 7 6 1 0 0 4 Miles Palmer 3 1 0 1 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Hunter Curtis 24 11 11 0 2 3 11 Brett Bragdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 16 6 5 1 3 4 14 Brody Mercier 3 1 0 1 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 3 1 0 1 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 4 2 2 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 4 2 2 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 74 32 27 5 5 8