Ellsworth Boys Soccer Doubles Up Caribou 4-2

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team doubled up Caribou 4-2 on Saturday afternoon, October 15th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Day.

Cruz Coffin led Ellsworth's scoring attack, finishing with 2 goals. Miles Palmer had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Eagles. Kai Barrett had 1 goal. Silas Montigny and Billy Garland each had 1 assist for Ellsworth.

Cooper Mitchell was in net for the Eagles.

Jude Shea and Sam Hebert scored for the Vikings while Logan White was in net.

In the JV game, Caribou and Ellsworth played to a 5-5 draw.

Scoring for Ellsworth were Ridge Weatherbee with 2 goals, Hollis Grindal with 2 goals and Alex McGowan with a goal. Hunter Boles had 2 assists and Luke Horne had an assist.

Jackson Barry was in goal.

Thanks to Coach Mark Ensworth for the results.

Ellsworth is now 10-3 and in 3rd place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They finish out the regular season on Tuesday, October 18th at MDI at 6 p.m.

Caribou finishes the regular season at 4-10-0.

You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app