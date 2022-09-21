Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Nips MDI 4-3

The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team nipped MDI 4-3 on Tuesday night, September 20th in a physical game at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth.

The Eagles receive 2 goals from Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had 1 goal and 1 assist. Eamon MacDonald had 1 goal. Luke Perry and Miles Palmer each had an assist for the Eagles.

Corin Baker had 2 goals for MDI, with 1 coming on a penalty kick with 20:22 remaining in the 2nd Half. Cole Watson had the other goal for MDI

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth while Aiden Fisichella was in net for the Trojans.

Ellsworth is now 4-1. They play at Hermon on Thursday, September 22nd at 6 p.m.

MDI is now 3-3. The Trojans play at Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, September 22nd at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coaches Mark Ensworth and Max Mason for the scoring info.

