Ellsworth Boys Survive and Beat Presque Isle 64-57 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys received a scare, trailing the Presque Isle Wildcats 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half, but came out charging in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 22-8 and went on to beat the Wildcats 64-57 in Presque Isle on Friday, January 27th.

Ellsworth led 19-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Presque Isle led 33-26 at the Half. Ellsworth led 48-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

The Eagles had 3 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 24 points. Peter Keblinsky had 20 points and Eamon MacDonald had 11 points. The Eagles poured in 10 3-pointers. Chance Mercier had 4 3's, Eamon MacDonald had 3 3's, Peter Keblinksy had 2 3's and Miles Palmer had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was paced by Malachi Cummings with 19 points. Brayden Castonguay had 14 points, as did Brent Greenlaw. The Wildcasts also poured in 10 3-pointers. Castonguay and Greenlaw each had 4 3's and Cummings 2 3's. The Wildcats were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 13-0. They play at Caribou on Saturday, January 28th at 2:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 5-8. They will host MDI on Saturday, January 28th at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Boys 19 7 22 16 64 Presque Isle Boys 11 22 8 16 57

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 24 6 4 - 2 Miles Palmer 3 - 1 - 1 Michael Harris 2 1 - - - Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Connors 2 1 - - - Josiah James-Chin 0 - - - - Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 11 1 3 - - Peter Keblinsky 20 5 2 4 5 Kyle Kenney 0 - - - - Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 2 1 - - - Brayden King 0 - - - 1 Isiah Corson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 15 10 4 9

Presque Isle