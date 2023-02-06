Ellsworth Cheering Wins Class B North Regionals
The Ellsworth Eagles won the Class B North Cheerleading Regionals, held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Hermon came in 2nd, and John Bapst 3rd.
The teams will now head to Augusta on Saturday, February 11th for the State Championships.
Here are the results of the 10 teams competing in Class B North
- 1. Ellsworth 88.05
- 2. Hermon 82.50
- 3. John Bapst 77.85
- 4. Nokomis 65.30
- 5. Old Town 61.00
- 6. Brewer 60.65
- 7. Lawrence 58.30
- T8. Belfast and Waterville 45.00
- 10. Presque Isle 43.35