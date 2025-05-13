The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 7-0 at Husson University on Tuesday, May 13th.

Ellsworth led 1-0 through the end of the 6th innings before exploding for 6 runs in the 7th inning.

Both teams had 4 hits, but the Crusaders had 3 errors.

Dawson Curtis started for Ellsworth and went 3.2 innings, allowing just 1 hit, while striking out 6 and walking 3. Jackson Barry came on and pithed 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 7 while walking 1. Zach Torrey closed out the game, pitching the 7th, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

Hollis Grindal had 2 hits for Ellsworth. Kyle Kenny and Brayden King each singled.

Evan Haskell, Hollis Grindal and Kyle Kenny each had a stolen base.

Aiden Ouellete started on the mound for the Crusaders and went 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 3. Ian Boudreau went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 3. Logan Martin retired the final 3 batters but not before allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 2.

Ouellette, Boudreau, Colby Haggerty and Josh Pangburn singled for the Crusaders.

Ellsworth is now 4-3. They will play host to Hermon on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 1-5. They will play at Old Town on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game.

Ellsworth-John Bapst Baseball May 13 The Ellsworth Baseball Team took on the John Bapst Crusaders at Husson University on Tuesday, May 13th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

