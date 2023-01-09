Ellsworth Girls Beat Bucksport 80-16 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 80-16 in a battle of Hancock County Teams on Monday night, January 9th in Bucksport.

The game was in little doubt after Ellsworth led 22-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles were up 51-5 at the end of the 1st Half, and led 70-9 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who scored 21 points in just a half. She also had a 3-pointer. Kaylee Bagley had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 12 points and Megan Jordan had 10 points. Elizabeth Boles had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 13-20 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Katylynn Flannery who had 6 points. Jenna Shook had a 3-pointer. The Golden Bucks were 5-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 8-2. The Eagles travel to East Machias to take on the Washington Academy Raiders on Thursday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Bucksport is now 1-7. They host Washington Academy on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 22 29 19 10 80 Bucksport Girls 4 1 4 7 16

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 12 6 - - - Kaylee Bagley 13 2 3 - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 10 5 - - - Morgan Clifford 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 5 2 - 1 3 Addison Atherton 5 2 - 1 2 Elizabeth Boles 6 - 1 3 4 Lily Bean 3 1 - 1 3 Grace Jaffray 21 6 1 6 6 Savannah Edgecomb 5 2 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 80 26 5 13 20

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samantha Cyr 2 1 - - - Makayla Miller 0 - - - - Elsa Theobald 0 - - - - Addison Goss 0 - - - - Jetta Shook 3 - 1 - - Rylee Coombs 1 - - 1 2 Aivah Tweedie 0 - - - - Katlynn Flannert 6 2 - 2 5 Mercedes Taungatua 2 - - 2 2 Jayden Tripp 2 1 - - - Lacey Bailey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 16 4 1 5 9

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!