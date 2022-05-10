Ellsworth Girls Beat Hampden Academy 3-2 Boys Lose 2-3

Ellsworth Girls Beat Hampden Academy 3-2 Boys Lose 2-3

The Ellsworth Tennis Teams hosted Hampden Academy on Tuesday afternoon, May 10th and the Ellsworth Girls won 3-2 while the Boys lost 2-3. Here are the results.

Girls

  • 1st Singles - Bailey Clarke lost 2-8
  • 2nd Singles - Megan Jordan won 8-5
  • 3rd Singles - Briana Kane won 8-3
  • 1st Doubles - Grace Gumpp and Abby Bland lost 8-9 (Tiebreaker)
  • 2nd Doubles - Kahlan Keene and Miah Coffin won 8-2

Boys

  • 1st Singles - Koa Barrett lost 4-8
  • 2nd Singles - Tate Carter lost 5-8
  • 3rd Singles - Kai Barrett won 8-2
  • 1st Doubles - Dallas Flood and Chance Mercier won 9-7
  • 2nd Doubles - Felix Markosian and Andy Young lost 2-8

The Ellsworth Tennis Teams are back on the court on Wednesday, May 11th when they play host to Washington Academy.

Thanks to Bailey Clarke for the results

