Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 4-2

The Ellsworth Girl's Soccer Team beat the Hermon Hawks 4-2 on Wednesday night, September 11th at Hermon

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Ellsworth Coach Eric Terrill told Ryan McLaughlin of the Ellsworth American that it was the Eagle's 1st win in Hermon in over 20 years.

It didn't take long for Ellsworth to jump out to a 1-0 lead when Elizabeth Boles scored off of a rebound with just 1:43 gone in the 1st Half.

The Eagles made it 2-0 just 2:14 later when Lily Bean scored off of a corner kick.

Ellsworth was up 3-0 6:09 later, when Miah Coffin found the back of the net.

Hermon scored with 14:17 remaining in the 1st Half, when Madison Stewart scored for the Hawks.

Ellsworth scored their final goal on an indirect kick when Miah Coffin scored her 2nd goal of the game.

Hermon's 2nd goal came from Stewart, off of a penalty kick.

Ellsworth is now 2-0 and will travel up to Aroostook County to play the Caribou Vikings on Saturday, September 14th at 12 noon.

Hermon is 0-1. The Hawks will travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Saturday, September 14th at 6 p.m.

In the JV Game, Ellsworth defeated Hermon 1-0

