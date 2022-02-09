Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 49-19 End Regular Season 11-7 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 49-19 on Wednesday, February 9th in their final regular season game. The win puts the Eagles at 11-7 while John Bapst ends the season at 1-17.

Ellsworth led at the end of the 1st Quarter 7-4 and 23-6 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 42-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel who finished with 13 points while Megan Jordan had 8 points. The Eagles were 4-10 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Radel, Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray.

John Bapst was led by Kylie Dempsey with 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-12 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Dempsey.

Ellsworth will host a prelim game, likely on Tuesday, February 15th.

John Bapst will have to play a play-in game against the 16th seed this weekend and then would face the top-seeded Old Town Coyotes if they won the play-in game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 7 16 19 7 49 John Bapst Girls 4 2 4 9 19

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 13 6 5 1 0 0 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 4 2 2 0 0 0 10 Megan Jordan 8 4 4 0 0 2 11 Morgan Clifford 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 5 2 1 1 0 0 15 Brooke Pirie 4 1 1 0 2 2 21 Lily Bean 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Anna Stevens 2 1 1 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 3 1 1 0 1 2 33 Grace Jaffray 6 2 1 1 1 4 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 49 21 18 3 4 10

John Bapst