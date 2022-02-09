Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 49-19 End Regular Season 11-7 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 49-19 on Wednesday, February 9th in their final regular season game. The win puts the Eagles at 11-7 while John Bapst ends the season at 1-17.

Ellsworth led at the end of the 1st Quarter 7-4 and 23-6 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 42-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel who finished with 13 points while Megan Jordan had 8 points. The Eagles were 4-10 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Radel, Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray.

John Bapst was led by Kylie Dempsey with 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-12 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Dempsey.

Ellsworth will host a prelim game, likely on Tuesday, February 15th.

John Bapst will have to play a play-in game against the 16th seed this weekend and then would face the top-seeded Old Town Coyotes if they won the play-in game.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls71619749
John Bapst Girls424919

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel1365100
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan422000
10Megan Jordan844002
11Morgan Clifford211000
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton521100
15Brooke Pirie411022
21Lily Bean211000
23Anna Stevens211000
31Elise Sargent311012
33Grace Jaffray621114
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS4921183410

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jenna Perkins000000
5Kylie Dempsey831200
10Jamey Satterfield000000
11Jayden Schoppee000000
12Lauren Hogan411022
14Lillian Higgins211000
20Jane Wu000000
22Kaylee Horr100014
23Claire Gaetani000000
24Oona Sacararidiz000000
25Ariana Cross000002
32Kendra Fournier100012
34Sophia Ward311012
40Brynn Schroder000000
TOTALS19642512
