Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 49-19 End Regular Season 11-7 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 49-19 on Wednesday, February 9th in their final regular season game. The win puts the Eagles at 11-7 while John Bapst ends the season at 1-17.
Ellsworth led at the end of the 1st Quarter 7-4 and 23-6 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 42-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel who finished with 13 points while Megan Jordan had 8 points. The Eagles were 4-10 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, 1 each by Radel, Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray.
John Bapst was led by Kylie Dempsey with 8 points. The Crusaders were 5-12 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both scored by Dempsey.
Ellsworth will host a prelim game, likely on Tuesday, February 15th.
John Bapst will have to play a play-in game against the 16th seed this weekend and then would face the top-seeded Old Town Coyotes if they won the play-in game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|7
|16
|19
|7
|49
|John Bapst Girls
|4
|2
|4
|9
|19
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Abby Radel
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Bivins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Megan Jordan
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Lily Bean
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Anna Stevens
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|49
|21
|18
|3
|4
|10
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Dempsey
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|Jamey Satterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Schoppee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Lauren Hogan
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Lillian Higgins
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jane Wu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kaylee Horr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|23
|Claire Gaetani
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ariana Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|Kendra Fournier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Sophia Ward
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|40
|Brynn Schroder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|19
|6
|4
|2
|5
|12