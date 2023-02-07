Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with a game-high 26 points. Morgan Clifford, playing in her last regular season home game, had 12 points, while Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray each had 11 points. The Eagles had 10 3-pointers. Clifford had 4 3's, Radel had 3 3's and Megan Jordan, Elizabeth Boles and Grace Jaffray each chipped in a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 16-23 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 16 points while Lexi Tozier had 13 points. Gray had 4 3-pointers while Nora Paulsen scored her first varsity points, with a 3-pointer. Emma Simard also chipped in a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth concludes the regular season with a 15-3 record, and a likely 3rd place seed in Northern Maine Class B. If that holds, they would play the 1st game in Tourney 2023 on Friday afternoon February 17th at 4 p.m.

MDI is now 10-7. The Trojans conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 9th at Washington Academy at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 6 15 18 10 49 EHS Girls 10 26 21 21 78

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - - Nora Paulsen 3 - 1 - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 3 1 - 1 5 Lexi Tozier 13 5 - 3 5 Emma Simard 3 - 1 - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 - - - Mollie Gray 16 2 4 - 1 Sophia Brophy 5 1 - 3 4 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 12 6 7 15

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 26 8 3 1 1 Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 4 - 1 1 4 Morgan Clifford 12 - 4 - - Aaliyah Manning 2 1 - - - Addison Atherton 11 3 - 5 5 Elizabeth Boles 9 - 1 6 8 Lily Bean 3 - - 3 4 Grace Jaffray 11 4 1 - 1 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 78 16 10 16 23

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos