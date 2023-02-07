Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th.
Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter
Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with a game-high 26 points. Morgan Clifford, playing in her last regular season home game, had 12 points, while Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray each had 11 points. The Eagles had 10 3-pointers. Clifford had 4 3's, Radel had 3 3's and Megan Jordan, Elizabeth Boles and Grace Jaffray each chipped in a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 16-23 from the free throw line.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 16 points while Lexi Tozier had 13 points. Gray had 4 3-pointers while Nora Paulsen scored her first varsity points, with a 3-pointer. Emma Simard also chipped in a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 7-15 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth concludes the regular season with a 15-3 record, and a likely 3rd place seed in Northern Maine Class B. If that holds, they would play the 1st game in Tourney 2023 on Friday afternoon February 17th at 4 p.m.
MDI is now 10-7. The Trojans conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 9th at Washington Academy at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls
|6
|15
|18
|10
|49
|EHS Girls
|10
|26
|21
|21
|78
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|3
|1
|-
|1
|5
|Lexi Tozier
|13
|5
|-
|3
|5
|Emma Simard
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|16
|2
|4
|-
|1
|Sophia Brophy
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Lily Norwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|49
|12
|6
|7
|15
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|26
|8
|3
|1
|1
|Kaylee Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elise Sargent
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|4
|-
|1
|1
|4
|Morgan Clifford
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|11
|3
|-
|5
|5
|Elizabeth Boles
|9
|-
|1
|6
|8
|Lily Bean
|3
|-
|-
|3
|4
|Grace Jaffray
|11
|4
|1
|-
|1
|Savannah Edgecomb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|78
|16
|10
|16
|23
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos
