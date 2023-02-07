Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]

Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS &#038; STATS]

Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with a game-high 26 points. Morgan Clifford, playing in her last regular season home game, had 12 points, while Addison Atherton and Grace Jaffray each had 11 points. The Eagles had 10 3-pointers. Clifford had 4 3's, Radel had 3 3's and Megan Jordan, Elizabeth Boles and Grace Jaffray each chipped in a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 16-23 from the free throw line.

MDI was led  by Mollie Gray with 16 points while Lexi Tozier had 13 points. Gray had 4 3-pointers while Nora Paulsen scored her first varsity points, with a 3-pointer. Emma Simard also chipped in a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 7-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth concludes the regular season with a 15-3 record, and a likely 3rd place seed in Northern Maine Class B. If that holds, they would play the 1st game in Tourney 2023 on Friday afternoon February 17th at 4 p.m.

MDI is now 10-7. The Trojans conclude the regular season on Thursday, February 9th at Washington Academy at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:15 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls615181049
EHS Girls1026212178

Box Score

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw21---
Nora Paulsen3-1--
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar31-15
Lexi Tozier135-35
Emma Simard3-1--
Soren Hopkins-Goff21---
Mollie Gray1624-1
Sophia Brophy51-34
Lily Norwood0----
Alexsandra Hanley21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS49126715

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel268311
Kaylee Bagley0----
Elise Sargent0----
Megan Jordan4-114
Morgan Clifford12-4--
Aaliyah Manning21---
Addison Atherton113-55
Elizabeth Boles9-168
Lily Bean3--34
Grace Jaffray1141-1
Savannah Edgecomb0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS7816101623

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

MDI-Ellsworth Girls Basketball

The Ellsworth Eagles concluded their regular season, hosting MDI on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

 

 

