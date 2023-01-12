Ellsworth Girls Beat Washington Academy 64-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]

In a battle of 8-2 teams, the Ellsworth Girls traveled down to East Machias, coming home with the win, beating Washington Academy 64-30 on Thursday, January 12th.

Ellsworth led 21-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half, after the Raiders had come within 5 points early in the 2nd Quarter. The Eagles put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring Washington Academy 21-5 to take a 52-22 lead.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Grace Jaffray had a game-high 22 points. Abby Radel had 15 points and Megan Jordan had 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Elizabeth Boles also hit a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 20-28 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy was led by Reece Crossman with 9 points. Rachel Vose had 8 points including 2 3-pointers. Chloe Dinsmore also sank a 3-pointer. The Lady Raiders were 3-13 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth now 9-2 is off until January 20th when they will host Hermon at 7 p.m. at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

Washington Academy is now 8-3. They host Caribou on Monday, January 16th at 1:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 21 10 21 12 64 Washington Academy Girls 9 8 5 8 30

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 15 6 - 3 5 Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 13 3 1 4 4 Morgan Clifford 2 - - 2 2 Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 5 2 - 1 2 Elizabeth Boles 4 - 1 1 5 Lily Bean 3 1 - 1 1 Grace Jaffray 22 7 - 8 9 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 64 19 2 20 28

Washington Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chloe Kilton 2 1 - - - Addie Williams 0 - - - - Miranda Cheney 2 1 - - - Sarah Moulton 0 - - - 2 Chloe Dinsmore 3 - 1 - - Savannah Crowley 2 1 - - - Rachel Vose 8 - 2 2 6 Avery Kates 0 - - - - Kristen Smith 0 - - - - Grace Gray 0 - - - - Marissa Cates 4 2 - - 1 Reese Crossman 9 4 - 1 4 Daniela Myers 0 - - - - Meadow Rohde 0 - - - - Yagmor Boluraski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 30 9 3 3 13

