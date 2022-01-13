Ellsworth Girls Continue to Roll Beat Washington Academy 61-26 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth Girls Continue to Roll Beat Washington Academy 61-26 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 13, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team continued to roll, winning their 7th game in a row, defeating the Washington Academy Raiders 61-26 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Thursday, January 13th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 14-4 lead, and then held Washington Academy scoreless in the 2nd Quarter while scoring 23 points to take a 37-4 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 49-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who finished with a game-high 16 points. Morgan Clifford had 15 points. The Eagles were 11-21 from the free throw line and drained 8 3-pointers on the night. Morgan Clifford had 5 3-pointers, with Addison Atherton, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each chipping in 1 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Sarah Moulton with 7 points, while R. Crossman had 6 points. The Raiders were 10-27 from the free throw line.

To nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week please click HERE

Ellsworth now 8-3 is off until Friday, January 21st when they will play at Hermon at 7 p.m.

Washington Academy is 6-4 and will play at Caribou on Monday, January 17th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

 

1234T
Washington Academy Girls40121026
Ellsworth Girls1423121261

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5A Cates100014
10Savannah Crowley000002
11Rachel Vose411024
12Kate Taylor100012
13Kaitlyn Smith000000
14Sarah Moulton733013
15Marissa Cates311014
21R Crossman611046
23Addie Williams000000
24Kelci Williams211002
25Izzy Crowley211000
TOTALS2688-1027

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel522011
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan211002
10Megan Jordan522012
11Morgan Clifford1550500
12Aaliyah Manning200022
14Addison Atherton621112
15Brooke Pirie311012
21Lily Bean732102
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray1654158
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS61211381121

Ellsworth-Washington Academy Girls Basketball

The Ellsworth Eagles played host to the Washington Academy Raiders on Thursday, January 13, 2022
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top