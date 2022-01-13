Ellsworth Girls Continue to Roll Beat Washington Academy 61-26 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team continued to roll, winning their 7th game in a row, defeating the Washington Academy Raiders 61-26 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Thursday, January 13th.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 14-4 lead, and then held Washington Academy scoreless in the 2nd Quarter while scoring 23 points to take a 37-4 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 49-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who finished with a game-high 16 points. Morgan Clifford had 15 points. The Eagles were 11-21 from the free throw line and drained 8 3-pointers on the night. Morgan Clifford had 5 3-pointers, with Addison Atherton, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each chipping in 1 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Sarah Moulton with 7 points, while R. Crossman had 6 points. The Raiders were 10-27 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth now 8-3 is off until Friday, January 21st when they will play at Hermon at 7 p.m.

Washington Academy is 6-4 and will play at Caribou on Monday, January 17th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Girls 4 0 12 10 26 Ellsworth Girls 14 23 12 12 61

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 A Cates 1 0 0 0 1 4 10 Savannah Crowley 0 0 0 0 0 2 11 Rachel Vose 4 1 1 0 2 4 12 Kate Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 Kaitlyn Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Sarah Moulton 7 3 3 0 1 3 15 Marissa Cates 3 1 1 0 1 4 21 R Crossman 6 1 1 0 4 6 23 Addie Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Kelci Williams 2 1 1 0 0 2 25 Izzy Crowley 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 26 8 8 - 10 27

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 5 2 2 0 1 1 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 Megan Jordan 5 2 2 0 1 2 11 Morgan Clifford 15 5 0 5 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 2 0 0 0 2 2 14 Addison Atherton 6 2 1 1 1 2 15 Brooke Pirie 3 1 1 0 1 2 21 Lily Bean 7 3 2 1 0 2 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 16 5 4 1 5 8 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 61 21 13 8 11 21