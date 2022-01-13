Ellsworth Girls Continue to Roll Beat Washington Academy 61-26 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team continued to roll, winning their 7th game in a row, defeating the Washington Academy Raiders 61-26 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Thursday, January 13th.
Ellsworth jumped out to a 14-4 lead, and then held Washington Academy scoreless in the 2nd Quarter while scoring 23 points to take a 37-4 lead at the end of the 1st Half. It was 49-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who finished with a game-high 16 points. Morgan Clifford had 15 points. The Eagles were 11-21 from the free throw line and drained 8 3-pointers on the night. Morgan Clifford had 5 3-pointers, with Addison Atherton, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each chipping in 1 3-pointer.
Washington Academy was led by Sarah Moulton with 7 points, while R. Crossman had 6 points. The Raiders were 10-27 from the free throw line.
To nominate someone for our High School Athlete of the Week please click HERE
Ellsworth now 8-3 is off until Friday, January 21st when they will play at Hermon at 7 p.m.
Washington Academy is 6-4 and will play at Caribou on Monday, January 17th.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington Academy Girls
|4
|0
|12
|10
|26
|Ellsworth Girls
|14
|23
|12
|12
|61
Box Score
Washington Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|A Cates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10
|Savannah Crowley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Rachel Vose
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Kate Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|Kaitlyn Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Sarah Moulton
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Marissa Cates
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|21
|R Crossman
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|23
|Addie Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Kelci Williams
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|Izzy Crowley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|26
|8
|8
|-
|10
|27
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Abby Radel
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Alex Bivins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Megan Jordan
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|15
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Addison Atherton
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Lily Bean
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|Anna Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|16
|5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|61
|21
|13
|8
|11
|21