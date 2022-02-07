Ellsworth Girls Defeat Caribou 61-46 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls end the regular season, having to play 3 games in 3 days because of weather postponements. On Monday, February 7th they took the long road up I-95 to Caribou and beat the Vikings on Monday afternoon 61-46.

The Eagles led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-20 at the end of the 1st Half. They were up 42-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with a game-high 31 point while Morgan Clifford added 16 points. The Eagles were a nearly perfect 17-19 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Both Jaffray and Clifford tossed in 4 3-pointers each

Caribou was led by Madelyn DePrey with 17 points and Abby Leahy with 12 points. The Vikings were 11-16 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Ashlyn Bouchard had 3 3-pointrs and Selena Savage and Madelyn DePrey each added a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth, now 10-6 will play at MDI on Tuesday, February 8th at 7 p.m. and then finishes the season at John Bapst on Wednesday, February 9th. The Ellsworth-MDI game on Tuesday, will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Caribou is now 8-8 with 2 games remaining in the regular season, both at home. They play against Presque Isle on Tuesday, February 8th and then against Washington Academy on Thursday, February 10th.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls1910131961
Caribou Girls812151146

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel511034
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan000000
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford1651422
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton422000
15Brooke Pirie000000
21Lily Bean511033
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray31954910
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS61181081719

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Selena Savage310100
3Brianna Levesque100012
4Mia Theriault000000
5Ainsley Caron100012
10Gabrielle Sutherland311012
12Ashlyn Bouchard930300
14Abby Haney000000
15Madelyn Deprey1765146
20Amelia Godin000000
22Elizabeth Wing000000
23Emma Butler000000
24Abby Leahy1244044
30Joslyn Griffeth000000
TOTALS46151051116
