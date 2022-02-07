Ellsworth Girls Defeat Caribou 61-46 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls end the regular season, having to play 3 games in 3 days because of weather postponements. On Monday, February 7th they took the long road up I-95 to Caribou and beat the Vikings on Monday afternoon 61-46.

The Eagles led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-20 at the end of the 1st Half. They were up 42-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with a game-high 31 point while Morgan Clifford added 16 points. The Eagles were a nearly perfect 17-19 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Both Jaffray and Clifford tossed in 4 3-pointers each

Caribou was led by Madelyn DePrey with 17 points and Abby Leahy with 12 points. The Vikings were 11-16 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Ashlyn Bouchard had 3 3-pointrs and Selena Savage and Madelyn DePrey each added a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth, now 10-6 will play at MDI on Tuesday, February 8th at 7 p.m. and then finishes the season at John Bapst on Wednesday, February 9th. The Ellsworth-MDI game on Tuesday, will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Caribou is now 8-8 with 2 games remaining in the regular season, both at home. They play against Presque Isle on Tuesday, February 8th and then against Washington Academy on Thursday, February 10th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 19 10 13 19 61 Caribou Girls 8 12 15 11 46

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 5 1 1 0 3 4 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Megan Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 16 5 1 4 2 2 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 4 2 2 0 0 0 15 Brooke Pirie 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 5 1 1 0 3 3 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 31 9 5 4 9 10 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 61 18 10 8 17 19

Caribou