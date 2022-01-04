Ellsworth Girls Defeat John Bapst 59-33 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 5th consecutive game, defeating John Bapst 59-33 on Tuesday, January 4th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Girls trailed 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then outscored John Bapst 13-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 23-16 lead at the Half. Ellsworth then exploded in the 3rd Quarter scoring 25 points to effectively put the game away, leading by 23 points, 48-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led again in scoring by Freshman Grace Jaffray who finished with 12 points. Morgan Clifford and Abby Radel each had 9 points and Addison Atherton had 8 points. The Eagles were 13-24 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 2 3-pointers, both by Abby Radel.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had a game-high 15 points. Jayden Schoppee had 6 points. The Crusaders were 3-8 from the free throw line. John Bapst had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Gaetani and 1 each by Schoppee and Jane Wu.

Ellsworth is now 5-3 and will play host to Bucksport on Thursday, January 6th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device. That game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel. The pregame starts at 6:45 p.m. with the tip-off at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is 0-6 and will play host to Caribou on Saturday, January 8th.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst  Girls1429833
Ellsworth Girls1013251159

Box Score

John Bapst

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Jenna Perkins10000000
5Kylie Dempsey12110001
10Jamey Satterfield10000000
11Jayden Schoppee16211120
12Lauren Hogan12110005
14Lillian Higgins12110003
20Jane Wu13101001
22Kaylee Horr11000143
23Claire Gaetani115642125
24Oona Sacararidiz10000000
25Ariana Cross12110000
32Kendra Fournier10000000
34Sophia Ward10000000
40Brynn Schroder10000000
TOTALS13313943818

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Abby Radel19312120
3Alex Bivins10000000
4Jocelyn Jordan16330012
10Megan Jordan16330000
11Morgan Clifford19220573
12Aaliyah Manning10000001
14Addison Atherton18440032
15Brooke Pirie10000010
21Lily Bean17220340
23Anna Stevens10000000
31Elise Sargent12110000
33Grace Jaffray112440462
TOTALS15922202132410
