Ellsworth Girls Defeat John Bapst 59-33 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won their 5th consecutive game, defeating John Bapst 59-33 on Tuesday, January 4th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Girls trailed 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then outscored John Bapst 13-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 23-16 lead at the Half. Ellsworth then exploded in the 3rd Quarter scoring 25 points to effectively put the game away, leading by 23 points, 48-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led again in scoring by Freshman Grace Jaffray who finished with 12 points. Morgan Clifford and Abby Radel each had 9 points and Addison Atherton had 8 points. The Eagles were 13-24 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 2 3-pointers, both by Abby Radel.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who had a game-high 15 points. Jayden Schoppee had 6 points. The Crusaders were 3-8 from the free throw line. John Bapst had 4 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Gaetani and 1 each by Schoppee and Jane Wu.

Ellsworth is now 5-3 and will play host to Bucksport on Thursday, January 6th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device. That game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel. The pregame starts at 6:45 p.m. with the tip-off at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is 0-6 and will play host to Caribou on Saturday, January 8th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 14 2 9 8 33 Ellsworth Girls 10 13 25 11 59

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Jenna Perkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kylie Dempsey 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 Jamey Satterfield 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jayden Schoppee 1 6 2 1 1 1 2 0 12 Lauren Hogan 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 5 14 Lillian Higgins 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 Jane Wu 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 22 Kaylee Horr 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 3 23 Claire Gaetani 1 15 6 4 2 1 2 5 24 Oona Sacararidiz 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ariana Cross 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 32 Kendra Fournier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Sophia Ward 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Brynn Schroder 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 33 13 9 4 3 8 18

Ellsworth