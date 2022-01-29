Ellsworth Girls Defeat Presque Isle 38-32 [STATS]

The last time the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Girls Team twice in the regular season? How about the 12th of Never! But that's exactly what happened with Friday night's 38-32 victory at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth!

Both teams had hard-fought games Thursday, before playing on Friday. Ellsworth had lost to Hermon 40-34 and Presque Isle had lost to MDI 58-48.

Friday night Ellsworth took a 10-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Wildcats 32-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 13 points. Lily Bean had 8 points. The Eagles were 4-14 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Abby Radel, Morgan Clifford, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each had a 3-pointer.

Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg with 12 points while Sadie Lapointe had 7 points. The Wildcats were 9-23 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Jorja Maynard, Faith Sjoberg and Rossalyn Buck each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 9-5. They next play Hermon at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Wednesday, February 2nd in their last regular season home game. It will be Senior Night and a chance to honor the lone senior, Jocelyn Jordan. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. That game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Presque Isle is 9-6 and will next play Houlton in Houlton on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 4 7 13 8 32 Ellsworth Girls 10 14 8 6 38

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Kailynn Gilmour 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Faith Sjoberg 12 5 4 1 1 4 14 Jorja Maynard 5 1 0 1 2 2 20 Anna Jeandreau 3 0 0 0 3 6 22 Myah Bragdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Courtney Kane 2 1 1 0 0 0 30 Sadie LaPointe 7 2 2 0 3 7 32 Grace O’Connell 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Mia Casavant 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Lexi Morningstar 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 3 1 0 1 0 4 TOTALS 32 10 7 3 9 23

Ellsworth