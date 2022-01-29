Ellsworth Girls Defeat Presque Isle 38-32 [STATS]

The last time the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat the Presque Isle Girls Team twice in the regular season? How about the 12th of Never! But that's exactly what happened with Friday night's 38-32 victory at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth!

Both teams had hard-fought games Thursday, before playing on Friday. Ellsworth had lost to Hermon 40-34 and Presque Isle had lost to MDI 58-48.

Friday night Ellsworth took a 10-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led the Wildcats 32-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 13 points. Lily Bean had 8 points. The Eagles were 4-14 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Abby Radel, Morgan Clifford, Lily Bean and Grace Jaffray each had a 3-pointer.

Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg with 12 points while Sadie Lapointe had 7 points. The Wildcats were 9-23 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Jorja Maynard, Faith Sjoberg and Rossalyn Buck each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 9-5. They next play Hermon at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Wednesday, February 2nd in their last regular season home game. It will be Senior Night and a chance to honor the lone senior, Jocelyn Jordan. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and any Alexa enabled device. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. That game will also be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Presque Isle is 9-6 and will next play Houlton in Houlton on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls4713832
Ellsworth Girls10148638

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Kailynn Gilmour000000
12Faith Sjoberg1254114
14Jorja Maynard510122
20Anna Jeandreau300036
22Myah Bragdon000000
24Courtney Kane211000
30Sadie LaPointe722037
32Grace O’Connell000000
34Mia Casavant000000
42Lexi Morningstar000000
44Rossalyn Buck310104
TOTALS321073923

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel521102
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan311015
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford521100
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton422000
15Brooke Pirie000000
21Lily Bean821135
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray1365102
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS3815114414
