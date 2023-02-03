Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]

The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd.

Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 59-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double-figures. Grace Jaffray paced the Eagles with 20 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Radel had 17 points with a 3-pointer. Addison Atherton had 13 points and Elizabeth Boles tossed in 12 points including a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 12-17 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 26 points, including 2 3-pointers. Anna Smith had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 14-3. They finish the regular season at home on Tuesday, February 7th against MDI at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:45 p.m.

John Bapst is now 8-9. They finish the regular season at home on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p,.m.

The Eagles hosted Rec Night and were joined by some of their youngest fans!

The Cheerleaders were rocking "Hammer Time" shirts in support of Julie Hammer, a longtime Ellsworth Physical Education Teacher battling adrenal cancer.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 8 17 6 6 37 EHS Girls 23 14 22 16 75

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jenna Perkins 0 - - - - Oona Sacararidiz 0 - - - - Emma Lowell 0 - - - - Jayden Schoppee 0 - - - - Lauren Hogan 0 - - - - Lillian Higgins 0 - - - - Jane Wu 0 - - - - Kaylee Horr 2 - - 2 3 Claire Gaetani 26 9 2 2 3 Ariana Cross 4 1 - 2 2 Anna Smth 3 - 1 - - Sophia Ward 2 1 - - - Brynn Schroder 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 11 3 6 8

Ellsworth