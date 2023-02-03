Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]

Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]

Phot o Josh Frost

The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd.

Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 59-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double-figures. Grace Jaffray paced the Eagles with 20 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Radel had 17 points with a 3-pointer. Addison Atherton had 13 points and Elizabeth Boles tossed in 12 points including a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 12-17 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 26 points, including 2 3-pointers. Anna Smith had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 14-3. They finish the regular season at home on Tuesday, February 7th against MDI at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:45 p.m.

John Bapst is now 8-9. They finish the regular season at home on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p,.m.

The Eagles hosted Rec Night and were joined by some of their youngest fans!

 

Photo Chris Popper
The Cheerleaders were rocking "Hammer Time" shirts in support of Julie Hammer, a longtime Ellsworth Physical Education Teacher battling adrenal cancer.

Photo Chris Popper
Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Girls8176637
EHS Girls2314221675

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jenna Perkins0----
Oona Sacararidiz0----
Emma Lowell0----
Jayden Schoppee0----
Lauren Hogan0----
Lillian Higgins0----
Jane Wu0----
Kaylee Horr2--23
Claire Gaetani269223
Ariana Cross41-22
Anna Smth3-1--
Sophia Ward21---
Brynn Schroder0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3711368

Ellsworth

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel1776122
Kaylee Bagley211---
Elise Sargent00----
Megan Jordan722-34
Morgan Clifford00----
Aaliyah Manning211---
Addison Atherton1366-14
Elizabeth Boles1254111
Lily Bean20--22
Grace Jaffray2087134
Savannah Edgecomb00----
TEAM00----
TOTALS75302731217
Comments
