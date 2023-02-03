Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]
The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd.
Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 59-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth had 4 players in double-figures. Grace Jaffray paced the Eagles with 20 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Radel had 17 points with a 3-pointer. Addison Atherton had 13 points and Elizabeth Boles tossed in 12 points including a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 12-17 from the free throw line.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 26 points, including 2 3-pointers. Anna Smith had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 6-8 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth is now 14-3. They finish the regular season at home on Tuesday, February 7th against MDI at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 6:45 p.m.
John Bapst is now 8-9. They finish the regular season at home on Thursday, February 9th at 6:30 p,.m.
The Eagles hosted Rec Night and were joined by some of their youngest fans!
The Cheerleaders were rocking "Hammer Time" shirts in support of Julie Hammer, a longtime Ellsworth Physical Education Teacher battling adrenal cancer.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Girls
|8
|17
|6
|6
|37
|EHS Girls
|23
|14
|22
|16
|75
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Lowell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Schoppee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lauren Hogan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lillian Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jane Wu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaylee Horr
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|Claire Gaetani
|26
|9
|2
|2
|3
|Ariana Cross
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Anna Smth
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Sophia Ward
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brynn Schroder
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|11
|3
|6
|8
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|17
|7
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Kaylee Bagley
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Elise Sargent
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|7
|2
|2
|-
|3
|4
|Morgan Clifford
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|13
|6
|6
|-
|1
|4
|Elizabeth Boles
|12
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lily Bean
|2
|0
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Grace Jaffray
|20
|8
|7
|1
|3
|4
|Savannah Edgecomb
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|75
|30
|27
|3
|12
|17