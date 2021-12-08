Ellsworth Girls Fall to Brewer 51-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches played on Tuesday, December 7th in Brewer in their final tune-up before the regular season begins on Friday, December 10th. The Witches rallied to beat Ellsworth 51-44

Brewer led 9-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth outscored Brewer 18-11 to take a 34-28 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter before Brewer rallied.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 11 points. Grace Jaffray had 9 points. The Eagles were 7-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, all scored by Abby Radel.

Brewer was led by Jordan Doak with 11 points Riley Umel had 10 points. Brewer was 11-21 from the free throw line. The Witches drained 8 3-pointers. Trea Broussard, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak each had 2 3's while Makayla Dore and Mariah Roberts each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, December 11th at 11 a.m. at home against Mount View. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 on WDEA Internet Radio on any Alexa enabled device and on the the free downloadable WDEA APP

Brewer opens the regular season on Friday, December 10th at 7 p.m. at Skowhegan

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 5 11 18 10 44 Brewer Girls 9 8 11 23 51

Box Score

Ellsworth

2 Abby Radel 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 2 3 Alex Bivins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 1 6 2 2 0 2 4 4 10 Megan Jordan 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 11 Morgan Clifford 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 1 12 Aaliyah Manning 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 Addison Atherton 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 2 15 Brooke Pirie 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 1 3 1 1 0 1 3 0 33 Grace Jaffray 1 9 3 3 0 3 6 2 TOTALS 1 44 17 14 3 7 17 15

Brewer

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Makayla Dore 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 5 Jordan Doak 1 11 3 1 2 3 4 2 10 Trea Broussard 1 6 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 Brooklyn Fick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 Allie Flagg 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 Mariah Roberts 1 6 2 1 1 1 3 4 21 Lindsey Pine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 1 10 2 0 2 4 6 1 23 Jenna McQuarrie 1 9 3 3 0 3 6 1 35 Kelly DiCarlo 1 6 3 3 0 0 2 2 TOTALS 1 51 16 8 8 11 21 17

Check out photos from the game. Note it is Brewer's policy that players do not have to wear masks while competing on the court.