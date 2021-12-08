Ellsworth Girls Fall to Brewer 51-44 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Brewer Girls Basketball December 7, 2021 Photo Chris Poppe

The Ellsworth Eagles and Brewer Witches played on Tuesday, December 7th in Brewer in their final tune-up before the regular season begins on Friday, December 10th. The Witches rallied to beat Ellsworth 51-44

Brewer led 9-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 17-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth outscored Brewer 18-11 to take a 34-28 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter before Brewer rallied.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 11 points. Grace Jaffray had 9 points. The Eagles were 7-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers, all scored by Abby Radel.

Brewer was led by Jordan Doak with 11 points Riley Umel had 10 points. Brewer was 11-21 from the free throw line. The Witches drained 8 3-pointers. Trea Broussard, Riley Umel and Jordan Doak each had 2 3's while Makayla Dore and Mariah Roberts each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, December 11th at 11 a.m. at home against Mount View. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 on WDEA Internet Radio  on any Alexa enabled device and on the the free downloadable WDEA APP

Brewer opens the regular season on Friday, December 10th at 7 p.m. at Skowhegan

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls511181044
Brewer Girls98112351

Box Score

Ellsworth

2Abby Radel111413002
3Alex Bivins10000000
4Jocelyn Jordan16220244
10Megan Jordan12110004
11Morgan Clifford16330001
12Aaliyah Manning10000010
14Addison Atherton11000132
15Brooke Pirie16330000
21Lily Bean13110130
33Grace Jaffray19330362
TOTALS1441714371715

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Makayla Dore13101001
5Jordan Doak111312342
10Trea Broussard16202004
11Brooklyn Fick10000000
12Kaylee Dore10000001
15Allie Flagg10000001
20Mariah Roberts16211134
21Lindsey Pine10000000
22Riley Umel110202461
23Jenna McQuarrie19330361
35Kelly DiCarlo16330022
TOTALS1511688112117

Check out photos from the game. Note it is Brewer's policy that players do not have to wear masks while competing on the court.

Ellsworth-Brewer Girls Basketball December 7, 2021

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top