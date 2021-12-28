Ellsworth Girls Fall to Old Town 50-42 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 50-42 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Tuesday, December 28th.

Old Town led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town outscored Ellsworth 9-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 42-29 lead. Ellsworth rallied in the 4th Quarter outscoring Old Town 13-8 to draw within 8 points.

Grace Jaffray led the Eagles with 17 points and Morgan Clifford had 8 points. The Eagles were 5-6 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 5 3-pointers. Jaffray and Clifford each had 2 3-pointers, while Abby Radel had the other 3-pointer for Ellsworth.

The Coyotes had 3 players in double figures. Saige Evans had a game-high 25 points. Sydney Loring had 11 points and Madelyn Emerson had 10 points. The Coyotes were 7-10 from the free throw line. Old Town drained 5 3-pointers. Loring had 3 3-pointers and Emerson had 2 3-pointers.

Ellsworth is now 1-3 and will play at Orono on Thursday, December 30th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Old Town is 5-0 and will play at home on Thursday, December 30th against MDI at 12:30 p.m.

Thanks to Amy Pooler for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Girls 13 20 9 8 50 Ellsworth Girls 10 15 4 13 42

Box Score

Old Town

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Maddy Arsenault 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 4 Madelyn Emerson 1 10 4 2 2 0 0 2 10 Lexi Thibodeau 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 Haylie Madden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 Kilee Bradeen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Saige Evans 1 25 10 10 0 5 6 1 24 Logan Gardner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 32 Alexis Degrasse 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 50 19 14 5 7 10 7

Ellsworth