Ellsworth Girls Fall to Old Town 50-42 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 50-42 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Tuesday, December 28th.

Old Town led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town outscored Ellsworth 9-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 42-29 lead. Ellsworth rallied in the 4th Quarter outscoring Old Town 13-8 to draw within 8 points.

Grace Jaffray led the Eagles with 17 points and Morgan Clifford had 8 points. The Eagles were 5-6 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 5 3-pointers. Jaffray and Clifford each had 2 3-pointers, while Abby Radel had the other 3-pointer for Ellsworth.

The Coyotes had 3 players in double figures. Saige Evans had a game-high 25 points. Sydney Loring had 11 points and Madelyn Emerson had 10 points. The Coyotes were 7-10 from the free throw line. Old Town drained 5 3-pointers. Loring had 3 3-pointers and Emerson had 2 3-pointers.

Ellsworth is now 1-3 and will play at Orono on Thursday, December 30th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Old Town is 5-0 and will play at home on Thursday, December 30th against MDI at 12:30 p.m.

Thanks to Amy Pooler for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Girls13209850
Ellsworth Girls101541342

Box Score

Old Town

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Maddy Arsenault11000121
4Madelyn Emerson110422002
10Lexi Thibodeau12110001
12Haylie Madden10000000
14Makayla Emerson10000001
20Kilee Bradeen10000000
22Saige Evans12510100561
24Logan Gardner10000000
30Gabrielle Cody11000121
32Alexis Degrasse10000000
40Sydney Loring111413000
TOTALS150191457107

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Abby Radel17321000
3Alex Bivins10000000
4Jocelyn Jordan16220222
10Megan Jordan14220001
11Morgan Clifford18312004
12Aaliyah Manning10000000
14Addison Atherton10000001
15Brooke Pirie10000000
21Lily Bean10000001
33Grace Jaffray117642341
TOTALS142161155610
