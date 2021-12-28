Ellsworth Girls Fall to Old Town 50-42 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team fell to the Old Town Coyotes 50-42 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Tuesday, December 28th.
Old Town led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-25 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town outscored Ellsworth 9-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 42-29 lead. Ellsworth rallied in the 4th Quarter outscoring Old Town 13-8 to draw within 8 points.
Grace Jaffray led the Eagles with 17 points and Morgan Clifford had 8 points. The Eagles were 5-6 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 5 3-pointers. Jaffray and Clifford each had 2 3-pointers, while Abby Radel had the other 3-pointer for Ellsworth.
The Coyotes had 3 players in double figures. Saige Evans had a game-high 25 points. Sydney Loring had 11 points and Madelyn Emerson had 10 points. The Coyotes were 7-10 from the free throw line. Old Town drained 5 3-pointers. Loring had 3 3-pointers and Emerson had 2 3-pointers.
Ellsworth is now 1-3 and will play at Orono on Thursday, December 30th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
Old Town is 5-0 and will play at home on Thursday, December 30th against MDI at 12:30 p.m.
Thanks to Amy Pooler for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Girls
|13
|20
|9
|8
|50
|Ellsworth Girls
|10
|15
|4
|13
|42
Box Score
Old Town
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|1
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Haylie Madden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|1
|25
|10
|10
|0
|5
|6
|1
|24
|Logan Gardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|50
|19
|14
|5
|7
|10
|7
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Abby Radel
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Bivins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Megan Jordan
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lily Bean
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|1
|17
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|42
|16
|11
|5
|5
|6
|10