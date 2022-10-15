Ellsworth Girls Soccer Beats Caribou 7-1

The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team beat Caribou 7-1 on Saturday afternoon, October 15th on Senior Recognition Day at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth.

Morgan Clifford started the scoring for the Eagles, scoring unassisted with 23:43 remaining in the 1st Half.

Miah Coffin made it 2-0 with 13:17 left in the 1st Half, scoring unassisted.

28 seconds later Elizabeth Boles made it 3-0 Ellsworth, Scoring with 12:48 remaining, assisted by Morgan Duhaime.

It was 4-0 Ellsworth at the Half, as Addison Atherton scored, assisted by Coffin. The goal came with 5;12 remaining in the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Half, Caribou scored their lone goal with 24:38 remaining in the game.

Coffin scored her 2nd goal of the game, again unassisted, scoring with 20:57 left.

Boles scored her 2nd goal of the game, off of a corner by Morgan Clifford to make it 6-1, with 17:40 left

The final goal was scored by Kiera Springer, with 44 seconds left in the game, on another corner by Morgan Clifford.

Ellsworth is now 7-2-4. They are less than a point ahead of Waterville in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Saturday night, sitting in 4th place. Ellsworth finishes off the regular season on Tuesday, October 17th at MDI at 6 p.m.

Caribou is 1-12-1 and finishes the regular season in 15th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings.

