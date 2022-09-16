Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th.

Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0.

Elizabeth Boles scored with about 3 minutes remaining in game off of a pass from Megan Jordan to give Ellsworth a much needed insurance goal.

Jayden Sullivan had 6 saves for the Eagles in goal.



Ellsworth is now 3-1-1. They play MDI on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 p.m. at Del Luce Stadium.

Foxcroft Academy is 0-4. The Ponies will look for their 1st win when they play at Dexter against the Tigers on Tuesday, September 20th at 4 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!