Ellsworth Girls Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 4-1

The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 4-1 in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, October 9th.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with just 1:07 gone, as Morgan Clifford scored, assisted by Elizabeth Boles

With 7:27 remaining in the 1st Hal, Alexia Doyle scored for the Ponies to tie the game at 1-1.

Then in the 2nd Half, within a minute Boles scored twice for Ellsworth. After being taken down in the box, Boles scored on a penalty kick with 25:54 left and then scored unassisted with 25:15 left.

Addison Atherton headed in a corner from Morgan Clifford to end the scoring, with 9:44 left in the game.

Ellsworth is now 6-2-3 and will host John Bapst on Thursday, October 13th at 6 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 1-7-2. The Ponies will play at Hermon on Monday, October 10th at 2 p.m.

