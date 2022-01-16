Ellsworth Girls Swim Defeats Bangor Boys Nipped by Bangor [RESULTS]

The Ellsworth Girls Swim Team defeated Bangor on Friday, January 14th while the Ellsworth Boys Swim Team was nipped by 1 point, losing at the Downeast Family YMCA in Ellsworth. The final team scores were Ellsworth Girls 104 Bangor 59 and Bangor Boys 83 Ellsworth 82. Here are the individual results

According to Ellsworth Swim Coach Jim Goodman

"This meet was a fast paced and highly competitive meet for both teams. Many great swims and fast times were achieved. For Ellsworth, several more State meet qualifying times were achieved along with best times by various swimmers. With the season at the mid-point, the EHS team is doing better than expected in achieving individual best times. Both teams were spirited and excited to be swimming again in dual meets with both teams on deck."

Here are the results

Girls

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Barry, Mazgai, Montgomery, Springer), 1:55.58. 2, Bangor 'A' (Bassi, Kendall, Hunt, Fries),2:05.26. 3, Ellsworth 'B' (Berry, Libby, Richardson, Stephenson,), 2:19.07. 4, Bangor 'B' (Kelleter, Busko, Huerth, Blue), 2:45.03.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Barry, Kristy, EHS, 2:05.03. 2, Anderson, Ellie, EHS, 2:17.42. 3, Bassi, Julia, BANG, 2:21.06. 4, Libby, Sydney, EHS, 2:27.38. 5, Kelleter, Kaitlyn, BANG, 2:52.62. 6, Huerth, Noelani, BANG, 3:06.35.

200 Yard IM: 1, Mazgai, Caroline, EHS, 2:19.21. 2, Kendall, McKayla, BANG, 2:19.46. 3, Montgomery, Ella, EHS, 2:29.21. 4, Berry, Jordan, EHS, 2:39.52.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Richardson, Adriana, EHS, 28.37. 2, Farnsworth, Hannah, EHS, 30.26. 3, Stockford, Cadence, BANG, 32.06. 4, Blue, Brooke, BANG, 33.30. 5, Huerth, Noelani, BANG, 35.98. 6, Judson, Lauren, EHS, 36.97. --, Vafiados, Hailee, BANG, X36.03. --, Long, Amaya, BANG, X41.91. --, Rudolph, Aydan, BANG, X49.21. --, McDougal, Molly, BANG, X52.05.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Montgomery, Ella, EHS, 1:00.88. 2, Hunt, Ginny, BANG, 1:02.76. 3, Anderson, Ellie, EHS, 1:11.94.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Mazgai, Caroline, EHS, 57.25. 2, Kendall, McKayla, BANG, 58.11. 3, Fries, Lana, BANG, 1:04.77. 4, Stephenson, Brynn, EHS, 1:15.31. 5, Blue, Brooke, BANG, 1:19.71. --, Long, Amaya, BANG, X1:42.25. --, McDougal, Molly, BANG, X2:04.02.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Springer, Kiera, EHS, 5:41.96. 2, Busko, Kate, BANG, 7:34.69. 3, Farnsworth, Hannah, EHS, 8:21.85. 4, Smith, Zoey, BANG, 8:46.79.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Richardson, Libby, Anderson, Mazgai), 1:50.69. 2, Bangor 'A' (Hunt, Bassi, Fries, Kendall), 1:54.05. 3, Ellsworth 'B' (Stephenson, Judson, Farnsworth, Berry), 2:11.62. 4, Bangor 'B' (Vafiados, Long, Smith, Blue), 2:30.88.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Barry, Kristy, EHS, 1:02.66. 2, Hunt, Ginny, BANG, 1:04.18. 3, Bassi, Julia, BANG, 1:13.87. 4, Richardson, Adriana, EHS, 1:16.91. 5, Stockford, Cadence, BANG, 1:20.14.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Springer, Kiera, EHS, 1:20.55. 2, Fries, Lana, BANG, 1:30.55. 3, Libby, Sydney, EHS, 1:30.92. 4, Busko, Kate, BANG, 1:43.33. 5, Kelleter, Kaitlyn, BANG, 1:51.84.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Montgomery, Anderson, Springer, Barry), 4:02.96. 2, Bangor 'A' (Kelleter, Huerth, Busko, Stockford), 5:12.98.



Boys Results



200 Yard Medley Relay:1, Ellsworth 'A' (Frank, Partridge, Fendl, Springer,), 1:46.49. 2, Bangor 'A'(Oldenburg, Prouty, Hand, Socolow), 1:46.64. 3, Ellsworth 'B'(Erlanson, Markosian, Swett, DiDonato), 2:08.38. 4, Bangor 'B' (Varisco, Grover, Haskell, O'Neal), 2:13.44. 5, Bangor 'C' (Karnes, Nguyen, Nguyen, Clark), x2:14.05.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Hand, Brady, BANG, 2:02.52. 2, Fendl, Lucas, EHS, 2:02.88. 3, El Hefnawi, Youssef, BANG, 2:03.31. 4, Erlanson, Andy, EHS, 2:17.86. 5, Morin, Matt, BANG, 3:22.63.

200 Yard IM: 1, Partridge, Nick, EHS, 2:08.34. 2, Oldenburg, Fritz, BANG, 2:14.01. 3, Nguyen, Brayon, BANG, 2:33.30. 4, Markosian, Felix, EHS, 2:42.19.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Prouty, Connor, BANG, 22.58. 2, Socolow, Simon, BANG, 24.65. 3, Frank, Owen, EHS, 25.07. 4, Grover, Kevin, BANG, 28.43. 5, DiDonato, Noah, EHS, 33.35. 6, Easler, Darren, EHS, 34.87. --, O'Neal, Graeme M, BANG, X30.62. --, Karnes, Colin, BANG, X31.93. --, Clark, Pacey, BANG, X36.12.

100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Fendl, Lucas, EHS, 58.02. 2, Prouty, Connor, BANG, 1:00.31. 3, Springer, Robert, EHS, 1:04.47. 4, Nguyen, Brayon, BANG, 1:08.49.

100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Partridge, Nick, EHS, 51.67. 2, Hand, Brady, BANG, 53.01. 3, El Hefnawi, Youssef, BANG, 56.57. 4, Varisco, Noah, BANG, 1:04.56. 5, Easler, Darren, EHS, 1:20.85.

500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Swett, Kobe, EHS, 6:05.56. 2, Nguyen, Brandon, BANG, 6:13.44. 3, Erlanson, Andy, EHS, 6:34.35. 4, Haskell, Jackson, BANG, 6:39.22.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth 'A' (Fendl, Springer, Frank,, Partridge), 1:38.95. 2, Bangor 'A' (Varisco, Nguyen, El Hefnawi, Youssef, Nguyen), 1:44.10. 3, Bangor 'B' (O'Neal, Karnes, Morin, Clark), 2:17.55.

100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Oldenburg, Fritz, BANG, 1:01.07. 2, Springer, Robert, EHS, 1:04.77. 3, Socolow, Simon, BANG, 1:09.50. 4, Swett, Kobe, EHS, 1:12.03. 5, DiDonato, Noah, ELLS, 1:26.92. 6, Karnes, Colin, BANG, 1:32.87. --, Haskell, Jackson, BANG, X1:15.96. --, O'Neal, Graeme M, BANG, X1:26.67.

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Markosian, Felix, EHS, 1:11.59. 2, Frank, Owen, EHS, 1:14.12. 3, Nguyen, Brandon, BANG, 1:15.92. 4, Grover, Kevin, BANG, 1:19.20. 5, Varisco, Noah, BANG, 1:21.44.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Bangor 'A' (Prouty, Hand, Socolow, Oldenburg), 3:28.32. 2, Ellsworth 'A' (Easler, Darren, Erlanson, Markosian, Swett), 4:29.48.

Ellsworth returns to the pool Friday January 21st at John Bapst. Bangor's next meet is Thursday, January 20th against MDI at Husson University