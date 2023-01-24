Ellsworth Girls Tame Foxcroft Academy Ponies 70-42 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Foxcroft Academy 70-42 in Ellsworth at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th.

Ellsworth led 20-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 35-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles went on a 23-5 run in the 3rd Quarter to lead 58-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was paced by Grace Jaffray who had 25 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Radel had 12 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points with 2 3-pointers. The Eagles were 7-13 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Abby Knapp with 12 points. Allie Smith had 10 points. The Ponies were 8-19 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 11-2. The Eagles travel to Aroostook County to play Presque Isle and Caribou on Friday and Saturday January 27th and 28th. The Friday game with the Wildcats tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is now 4-7. The Ponies travel to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Wednesday January 25th at 6 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Girls 14 10 5 13 42 EHS Girls 20 15 23 12 70

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Annie Raynes 5 1 - 3 6 Addie Day 0 - - - 2 Sam Ossenfort 4 2 - - - Madisyon Kimball 2 1 - - - Shayli Cirulli 0 - - - - Jaiyde True 0 - - - - Courtney Barnett 0 - - - - Olivia Hill 1 - - 1 2 Allie Smith 10 4 - 2 5 Halle Page 6 3 - - 1 Destiny Weymouth 0 - - - - Abby Knapp 12 5 - 2 2 Kierstyn Nuite 2 1 - - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 17 - 8 19

Ellsworth.