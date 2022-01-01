Ellsworth Girls Upset Presque Isle 37-33 Coach Pooler Wins 100th [STATS/PHOTOS]
For the 1st time in at least 15 years, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle, 37-33 on Saturday, January 1st. The win gave Ellsworth Coach Andy Pooler his 100th career win!
Presque Isle jumped out to a 9-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 22-11 at the end of the 1st Half.
But in the 3rd Quarter, Ellsworth outscored Presque Isle 15-6. Jocelyn Jordan led Ellsworth in the Quarter scoring 6 points, while Abby Radel had 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Morgan Clifford had 2 points. For Presque Isle Sadie LaPointe had 3 points and Anna Jandreau chipped in 2 points.
In the 4th Quarter, Ellsworth outscored the Wildcats 11-5. Morgan Clifford had 8 points, going a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line in the waning minutes of the game. Abby Radel hit a huge 3-pointer. All of Presque Isle's points came from the free throw line.
Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford who finished with a game-high 16 points. Abby Radel and Jocelyn Jordan had 8 points each. The Eagles were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the afternoon, with Radel draining 2 3's and Morgan Clifford the other.
Presque Isle was led by Sadie LaPointe who finished with 15 points. Faith Sjoberg chipped in 6 points. The Wildcats were 13-18 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Jorja Maynard and Rossalyn Buck.
Ellsworth is now 3-3 and will play at Houlton on Monday, January 3rd at 5;30 p.m. Thaat game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Presque Isle, now 4-2 will play at home against Caribou on Tuesday, January 4th.
A huge shout-out to Presque Isle Athletic Director Mark White for awarding Coach Pooler the game-ball in recognition of his 100th win
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|5
|6
|15
|11
|37
|Presque Isle Girls
|9
|13
|6
|5
|33
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Abby Radel
|1
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Alex Bivins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Megan Jordan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|1
|16
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lily Bean
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|Sophie Lynch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|37
|12
|8
|4
|9
|9
|13
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Kailynn Gilmour
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Faith Sjoberg
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|14
|Jorja Maynard
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|20
|Anna Jeandreau
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Myah Bragdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Courtney Kane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Sadie LaPointe
|1
|15
|4
|4
|0
|7
|10
|1
|32
|Grace O’Connell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mia Casavant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lexi Morningstar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rossalyn Buck
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|33
|9
|7
|2
|13
|18
|11
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.