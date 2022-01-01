Ellsworth Girls Upset Presque Isle 37-33 Coach Pooler Wins 100th [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Presque Isle Girls Basketball January 1, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

For the 1st time in at least 15 years, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle, 37-33 on Saturday, January 1st. The win gave Ellsworth Coach Andy Pooler his 100th career win!

Presque Isle jumped out to a 9-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 22-11 at the end of the 1st Half.

But in the 3rd Quarter, Ellsworth outscored Presque Isle 15-6. Jocelyn Jordan led Ellsworth in the Quarter scoring 6 points, while Abby Radel had 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Morgan Clifford had 2 points. For Presque Isle Sadie LaPointe had 3 points and Anna Jandreau chipped in 2 points.

In the 4th Quarter, Ellsworth outscored the Wildcats 11-5. Morgan Clifford had 8 points, going a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line in the waning minutes of the game. Abby Radel hit a huge 3-pointer. All of Presque Isle's points came from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford who finished with a game-high 16 points. Abby Radel and Jocelyn Jordan had 8 points each. The Eagles were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the afternoon, with Radel draining 2 3's and Morgan Clifford the other.

Presque Isle was led by Sadie LaPointe who finished with 15 points. Faith Sjoberg chipped in 6 points. The Wildcats were 13-18 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Jorja Maynard and Rossalyn Buck.

Ellsworth is now 3-3 and will play at Houlton on Monday, January 3rd at 5;30 p.m. Thaat game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle, now 4-2 will play at home against Caribou on Tuesday, January 4th.

A huge shout-out to Presque Isle Athletic Director Mark White for awarding Coach Pooler the game-ball in recognition of his 100th win

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls56151137
Presque Isle Girls9136533

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Abby Radel18202223
3Alex Bivins10000000
4Jocelyn Jordan18330222
10Megan Jordan12110001
11Morgan Clifford116532442
12Aaliyah Manning10000000
14Addison Atherton10000002
15Brooke Pirie10000000
21Lily Bean13110110
31Elise Sargent10000000
33Grace Jaffray10000003
34Sophie Lynch10000000
TOTALS13712849913

Presque Isle

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Kailynn Gilmour10000000
12Faith Sjoberg16220220
14Jorja Maynard13101024
20Anna Jeandreau14110224
22Myah Bragdon10000001
24Courtney Kane10000000
30Sadie LaPointe1154407101
32Grace O’Connell10000000
34Mia Casavant10000000
42Lexi Morningstar10000000
44Rossalyn Buck15101221
TOTALS133972131811

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.

Ellsworth-Presque Isle Girls Basketball January 1, 2022

