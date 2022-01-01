Ellsworth Girls Upset Presque Isle 37-33 Coach Pooler Wins 100th [STATS/PHOTOS]

For the 1st time in at least 15 years, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle, 37-33 on Saturday, January 1st. The win gave Ellsworth Coach Andy Pooler his 100th career win!

Presque Isle jumped out to a 9-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 22-11 at the end of the 1st Half.

But in the 3rd Quarter, Ellsworth outscored Presque Isle 15-6. Jocelyn Jordan led Ellsworth in the Quarter scoring 6 points, while Abby Radel had 5 points, including a 3-pointer. Morgan Clifford had 2 points. For Presque Isle Sadie LaPointe had 3 points and Anna Jandreau chipped in 2 points.

In the 4th Quarter, Ellsworth outscored the Wildcats 11-5. Morgan Clifford had 8 points, going a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line in the waning minutes of the game. Abby Radel hit a huge 3-pointer. All of Presque Isle's points came from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford who finished with a game-high 16 points. Abby Radel and Jocelyn Jordan had 8 points each. The Eagles were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the afternoon, with Radel draining 2 3's and Morgan Clifford the other.

Presque Isle was led by Sadie LaPointe who finished with 15 points. Faith Sjoberg chipped in 6 points. The Wildcats were 13-18 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Jorja Maynard and Rossalyn Buck.

Ellsworth is now 3-3 and will play at Houlton on Monday, January 3rd at 5;30 p.m. Thaat game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Presque Isle, now 4-2 will play at home against Caribou on Tuesday, January 4th.

A huge shout-out to Presque Isle Athletic Director Mark White for awarding Coach Pooler the game-ball in recognition of his 100th win

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 5 6 15 11 37 Presque Isle Girls 9 13 6 5 33

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Abby Radel 1 8 2 0 2 2 2 3 3 Alex Bivins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 1 8 3 3 0 2 2 2 10 Megan Jordan 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 Morgan Clifford 1 16 5 3 2 4 4 2 12 Aaliyah Manning 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 15 Brooke Pirie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 1 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 31 Elise Sargent 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 Sophie Lynch 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 37 12 8 4 9 9 13

Presque Isle

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Kailynn Gilmour 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Faith Sjoberg 1 6 2 2 0 2 2 0 14 Jorja Maynard 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 4 20 Anna Jeandreau 1 4 1 1 0 2 2 4 22 Myah Bragdon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 Courtney Kane 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Sadie LaPointe 1 15 4 4 0 7 10 1 32 Grace O’Connell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Mia Casavant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Lexi Morningstar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 1 5 1 0 1 2 2 1 TOTALS 1 33 9 7 2 13 18 11

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.