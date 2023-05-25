Ellsworth Nips Hermon 11-10 in High-Scoring Game

The Ellsworth Eagles nipped the Hermon Hawks 11-10 in a high-scoring game in Hermon on Thursday, May 25th. The 2 teams combined for 22 hits, with Ellsworth holding the edge 13-9.

Dawson Curtis for Ellsworth and Maddox Kinney for Hermon each homered.

Peter Keblinsky had 3 hits and drove in 2 runs for Ellsworth. Camden Barker had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs. Dawson Curtis had the home run and drove in 3 runs. Kyle Kenney had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs. Wyatt Bragdon had 2 singles. Miles Palmer, Brady Kenney and Billy Garland each singled for the Eagles.

Garland had 3 stolen bases for Ellsworth, and Keblinsky swiped 1 base.

Chad Willis had 2 doubles and drove in 2 runs for the Hawks. Daniel England had 2 hits, including a double nd drove in 2 runs. Brady Theriault had 2 hits from the lead-off spot. Kinney had the home run and drove in 3 runs. Max Hopkins, and Edgar Leclerc each singled.

Peter Keblinsky went 5.0 innings for Ellsworth. He allowed 8 hits and 8 runs, striking out 4 and walking 3. Brady King pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 4.

Anthony Crisafulli started for the Hawks, and went 1.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Toby Doyon went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1. Gavin Scripture went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 2.

Ellsworth is 9-4 on the season. They travel up to Aroostook County on Saturday, May 27th to play the Presque Isle Wildcats in a doubleheader.

Hermon is 5-9. The Hawks host John Bapst on Friday, May 26th at 4:30 p.m.