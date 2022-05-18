Ellsworth No-Hits Washington Academy – Wins 10-0 in 5.1 Innings

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Washington Academy Raiders 10-0 in a run-ruled 5.1-inning game in Ellsworth on Wednesday, May 18th. Ellsworth pitchers Hannah Wagstaff and Anna Stevens combined to no-hit the Raiders, striking out 10 in the game.

Ellsworth scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 4 in the 2nd inning and 2 in the 4th inning nd 1 in the 6th inning prompting the conclusion of the game

Aaliyah Manning had 2 singles for the Eagles. Sophie Lynch had a double and single. Tyler Hellum had a double. Lily Bean, Alex Bivins, Hannah Wagstaff and Anna Stevens all singled.

The Eagles played 16 players in the contest.

Ellsworth is now 9-2 and will host MDI on Friday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 3-8 and will host Orono on Friday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.