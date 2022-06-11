Ellsworth Rallies From 1 Run Down to Beat Lawrence 3-2 in Semifinals [PHOTOS]

Trailing 2-1, the Ellsworth Eagles rallied for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, to beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 3-2 to advance to the Northern Maine Finals at Mahaney Diamond at UMaine on Tuesday, June 14th.

In the 7th inning with 1 out Hunter Curtis walked. Lawrence then needed to change pitchers because of the 110 pitch limit. With the new pitcher in, Brett Bragdon singled, with Hunter Curtis sliding headfirst into 3rd. Peter Keblinsky grounded out to second base, scoring Curtis to tie the score at 2-2. Kyle Kenny who pinch rand for Bragdon moved to 3rd. David Baugh was hit by a pitch, putting runners at 1st and 3rd with 1 out. Craig Burnett was intentionally walked to load the bases, with 2 out. Michael Palmer then bunted, down the 3rd base line, getting it past the pitcher, to score Kenny with the walk-off run.

Hunter Curtis started for Ellsworth and went 6.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits. Lawrence's 2 runs were both unearned. He struck out 11 and walked 4. David Baugh came on and pitched the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and walking 1, picking up the win.

Logan Carpenter went 6.1 innings for the Bulldogs. He allowed 6 hits anad 2 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 4. B. Ryder got 1 out in the 7th, allowing 2 hits, and walking 1.

For Ellsworth Brett Bragdon, Michael Palmer and Craig Burnett each has 2 hits. David Baugh and Hunter Curtis each singled.

Andrew Trombley had 2 singles for Lawrence, with H. Lee and C.Dostie having 1 hit each.

Ellsworth, the #1 seed is now 17-1 and will face #2 Old Town 13-6 for the Northern Maine Class B Title on Tuesday at Mahaney Diamond on the UMaine campus at 5 p.m.

Check out photos from the game