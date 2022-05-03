Ellsworth Remains Unbeaten Nips Bucksport 1-0 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagle's Baseball Team remained unbeaten, knocking Bucksport from the ranks of the unbeaten, winning 1-0 on a beautiful, sunny Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-60's in Ellsworth.

Hunter Curtis made his 1st start of the season for Ellsworth and went 7.0 innings, allowing 7 hits. He struck out 9 and didn't walk a batter.

Ty Giberson allowed just 1 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Daniel Howie scored the lone run of the game in the 3rd inning. He singled to start the inning and then stole 2nd on a delayed steal. He was advanced to 3rd on a sacrifice bunt. He then scored on an pick-off attempt that got by the Bucksport 3rd baseman.

David Baugh had Ellsworth's other hit.

Jake Guty and Brandon Eklen each had 2 hits. Tyler Hallett, Gavyn Holyoke and Ayden Maguire each singled for the Golden Bucks.

Ellsworth is now 5-0. Weather permitting they will play host to Brewer on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport is now 5-1. They play at Searsport on Friday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game.