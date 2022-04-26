Ellsworth Scores 2 in 7th to Beat John Bapst 3-2

The Ellsworth Eagles Baseball Team came up to bat in the bottom of the 7th inning, trailing the John Bapst Crusaders 2-1 But the Eagles scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th, with the winning run coming on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Brett Bragdon to score Brady Kenny with 2 outs. Ellsworth remains unbeaten winning 3-2

Allen Wheaton and Sam Bay held Ellsworth hitless. Wheaton went 6 innings striking out 9 and walking 8. Bay struck out 1 before Ellsworth pushed across the winning run.

David Baugh picked up the win for Ellsworth, throwing a complete game. He held the Crusaders to just 2 hits. Baugh struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

Nate Tibbets and Nick Chaffee had the Crusader's hits.

Ellsworth is 3-0. They play host to Brewer on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst starts the season at 0-1. They will play host to Caribou in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.