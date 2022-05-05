Ellsworth Shuts Out Hermon 10-0 in 5 Innings

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Hermon Hawks 10-0 in 5 innings (10-run rule) on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth's David Baugh hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 4th inning.

Craig Burnett was on the mound for Ellsworth. He threw a complete game, limiting the Hawks to just 3 hits. He walked a batter and struck out 8, needing just 77 pitches.

Anthony Crisafulli started for Hermon and took the loss. He went 3.2 innings and allowed 9 runs on 10 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Daniel England came on in relief, and pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 1 run. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

Baugh was 2-3 for Ellsworth with the 2 runs batted in. Michael Palmer was 2-3 with a double and 3 runs batted in. Daniel Howie was 2-2 with 2 runs batted in. Hunter Curtis had a double. Brett Bragdon, Peter Keblinsky, and Craig Burnett all singled for the Eagles.

Chris Gage had a double for Hermon. Parker Foley and Maddox Kinney each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 6-0 on the season. They will look to stay unbeaten when they play host to Old Town on Monday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon suffered their 1st loss and are now 4-1. The Hawks will travel to Newport on Tuesday May 10th when they play the Nokomis Warriors at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)

Note - the original story had Miles Palmer going 2-3 with a double and 3 runs batted in, when in fact it was Michael Palmer. We regret the error