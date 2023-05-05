Ellsworth Shuts Out MDI 3-0

The Ellsworth Eagles shutout the MDI Trojans 3-0 on Friday afternoon, May 5th in Bar Harbor.

Anna Stevens pitched a complete game for the Eagles, allowing just 4 hits. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Addie Boyce took the loss for the Trojans. She allowed 6 hits and the 3 runs, although just 1 run was earned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Sophie Lynch batting leadoff for Ellsworth was 2-4 with a double scoring twice. Aaliyah Manning had a double. Jayden Sullivan had a single, driving in 2 runs. Hannah Wagstaff and Morgan Duhaime each had a single

For MDI, Lily James batting leadoff was 2-4 with a double. Addie Boyce and Taylor Grant each had a single.

Ellsworth is now 2-2. They will host Old Town on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 2-3. They host the Brewer Witches on Saturday, May 6th at 12 Noon.

