Ellsworth Snaps 10 game Losing Streak Beats Lake Region 28-26 on Senior Recognition Night

The Ellsworth Football Team snapped their 10 game losing streak dating back to 2019, beating Lake Region 28-26 on Senior Recognition Night at Tug White Field in Ellsworth on Friday, October 7th.

We're hoping to have stats from the game, but we definitely want to give a shout out to Mason Downingg who had 2 interceptions, including his last, in the end zone with a minute to go in the game, with Lake Region driving and threatening to take the lead!

Honored prior to the game were the Seniors on the Football and Fall Cheering Teams

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Ellsworth is now 1-4 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Yarmouth on Saturday October 15th at 12 Noon and then on Friday, October 21st at Gray-New Gloucester at 6 p.m.

Lake Region is 1-5. They are off next weekend and conclude the regular season on Saturday, October 22nd at home against MDI at 1 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 3rd to October 8th need to be received by October 10th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660