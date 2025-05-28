The Ellsworth Softball Team traveled to Dover-Foxcroft on a warm, sunny Wednesday and shutout the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 12-0, limiting them to just 1 hit. The game was stopped after 5 innings.

Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth and went 3.0 innings, striking out 4 and walking 1. She didn't allow a hit. Kaylee Bagley pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing the 1 hit, and striking out 1 while walking 2.

Grace Greene had Foxcroft Academy's lone hit.

Lili Bisson was in the circle for the Ponies, allowing 10 hits and 12 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 2.

The Ponies committed 6 errors in the game.

Jasmine Emerton, Cam Clough and Natalie Jagels each had 2 hits for Ellsworth. Stevens, Jaden Sullivan, Maddie Damon and Mya Schildroth each had a hit.

Stevens, Bagley and Schildroth each stole a base.

Ellsworth is now 8-6. They will host MDI on Friday, May 30th at 4:30

Foxcroft Academy is now 4-8. They will host Central on Friday, May 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 26-- May 31. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, June 2. Voting for Week 7 will take place June 3-5th with the winner being announced on Friday, June 6..

Get our free mobile app

;