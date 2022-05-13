Ellsworth Softball Beats Brewer 7-5 in Rematch [PHOTOS]

A day after losing to the Brewer Witches 8-7 in 8 innings in Brewer, the Ellsworth Eagles got revenge, beating the Witches 7-5 in Ellsworth. Ellsworth hung on to win despite the Witches scoring 1 run in the 6th and 3 runs in the 7th innings.

Tyler Hellum picked up the win for the Eagles in the circle. The senior went 7.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 6.

Morgan Downs started for Brewer and went 2.1 innings allowing 5 runs on 3 hits. She walked 4 and struck out 3. Laura Stewart came on in relief and allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, both unearned.

Alicia Havey was 2-3 for Ellsworth with a double, driving in 2 runs. Jayden Sullivan was 2-4 with 2 runs scored. Sophia Lynch, Hannah Wagstaff and Reece Hellum all singled for the Eagles.

For Brewer Jordin Williams was 2-4. CJ Atherton who had the game-winning hit Wednesday was 1-2 scoring twice. Asianna West was 1-3, driving in 2 runs.

Ellsworth is now 7-2. They are off until Monday, when they play in Bangor against the John Bapst Crusaders at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is 2-6 and will play Skowhegan at home on Saturday, May 14th at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Katie Sproul for the photos