Ellsworth Softball Beats John Bapst 14-5

The Ellsworth Eagles Softball Team topped John Bapst 14-5 on Tuesday, April 26th in Ellsworth.

Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth. She struck out 14 and walked 1 while scattering 9 hits.

Mazy Weirich was in the circle for the Crusaders. She struck out 6.

Sophie Lynch paced Ellsworth's offense. She was 5-5. She had 2 singles, 2 doubles and a triple and drove in 4 runs at the plate.

Tyler Hellum helped herself at the plate, going 3-5 with 3 singles. Alex Bivins had 2 singles and a double. Anna Stevens and Hannah Wagstaff each had 2 singles. Morgan Duhaime had a single and double. Annabelle Hackett and Alicia Havey each had a single

Alana Mitchell had 2 singles to lead the Crusaders. Grace Martin, Maizy Weirich, Ariana Cross, Olivia Rand, Lila Weirich, Lily Stelline and Julia Hagstrom all singled for John Bapst.

Ellsworth is 3-0 and will play host to Bangor on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst starts the season 0-1 and will play host to Caribou in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30th.