Ellsworth Softball Edges Old Town 1-0 in 8 Innings [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth's Tyler Hellum and Old Town's Emma Crews pitched complete games on Saturday afternoon April 30th with Ellsworth edging Old Town 1-0 in 8 innings.

Hellum had 6 strikeouts and walked 2. She allowed 7 hits and benefited from some excellent defense including Alicia Havey's unassisted doubleplay and a runner caught in a 9-4-3-6 pickle in the 5th.

Emma Crews struck out 11 and walked 1 and was tagged with tough-luck loss.

For Ellsworth Hannah Wagstaff had 2 singles, and Alicia Havey, Alex Bivens and Reece Hellum had singles.

For Old Town Gabby Cody had a double and single. Jada Roy, Emily Wheeler, Saige Evans, Logan Gardner and Lexi Degrasse each had singles.

Ellsworth is now 4-0 and will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 1-2 and will play host to Hermon on Tuesday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

