Ellsworth Softball Sweeps Presque Isle 8-3 and 16-2

The Ellsworth Eagles Softball Team swept Presque Isle in the County on Saturday, May 11th winning the 1st game 8-3 and the 2nd game 16-2.

Game 1

Anna Stevens allowed just 1 hit, striking out 10 and walking 14 for the Eagles.

In the 4th inning, Aaliyah Manning homered for the Eagles.

Jayden Sullivan was 3-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Sophia Lynch was 3-4 with a pair of doubles. Anna Stevens was 2-3 with a double. Paige Johnson was 2-4. Elizabeth Boles had a double.

Astra Laughton was in the circle for the Wildcats. She allowed 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 1.

Sydney Lavigned was 1-2 with 2 runs batted in for Presque Isle.

The Wildcats committed 7 errors, while Ellsworth committed 2 errors.

Game 2

Cam Clough was in the circle for Ellsworth in Game 2 and she allowed just 3 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Ellsworth's bats were on fire, rapping out 18 hits.

Jayden Sullivan led the Eagles at the plate, going 3-5 with a home run and a triple in the 6th inning as Ellsworth batted around as the Eagles scored 7 runs, after scoring 8 in the 4th inning. Sullivan drove in 4 runs in the game.

Paige Johnson was a perfect 4-4 at the plate. Natalie Jagels was 3-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Sophia Lynch was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Anna Stevens was 2-3 and Elizabeth Boles was 2-4 with a double and 2 runs driven in. Aaliyah Manning and Cam Clough each singled.

Morgan House pitched for Presque Isle, allowing 12 earned run and walked 6.

Georganna Curtis tripled for Presue Isle. Peyton Jennings, and Samantha Edgecomb singled for the Wildcats.

Ellsworth is now 7-2. They will host Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, May 14th at 4 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 4-5. They play at Fort Kent on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.