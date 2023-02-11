Ellsworth Wins Class B State Cheering Title, Hermon 2nd

Ellsworth Eagles 2023 State Cheering Class B Champions Photo Bunky Dow

The Ellsworth Eagles won their 1st Class B State Cheering Title on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center .

The Hermon Hawks were runnerups

Hermon Hawks 2023 Class B Runnerups Photo Bunky Dow
The Ellsworth Eagles were also awarded the Class B State Championship Banner!

Ellsworth State Sportsmanship Banner Photo Bunky Dow
The finish order was

  1. Ellsworth
  2. Hermon
  3. Gray-New Gloucester
  4. Leavitt
  5. Medomak Valley
  6. John Bapst
  7. Erskine
  8. Nokomis
  9. Lawrence
  10. Morse
  11. Brewer
  12. Old Town
  13. Waterville/Messalonskee
  14. Gardiner
  15. Lincoln
  16. Belfast
  17. Presque Isle
  18. Poland
  19. Oceanside
High School Sports
Comments
