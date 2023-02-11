Ellsworth Wins Class B State Cheering Title, Hermon 2nd
The Ellsworth Eagles won their 1st Class B State Cheering Title on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center .
The Hermon Hawks were runnerups
The Ellsworth Eagles were also awarded the Class B State Championship Banner!
The finish order was
- Ellsworth
- Hermon
- Gray-New Gloucester
- Leavitt
- Medomak Valley
- John Bapst
- Erskine
- Nokomis
- Lawrence
- Morse
- Brewer
- Old Town
- Waterville/Messalonskee
- Gardiner
- Lincoln
- Belfast
- Presque Isle
- Poland
- Oceanside
