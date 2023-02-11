Ellsworth Wins Class B State Cheering Title, Hermon 2nd

The Ellsworth Eagles won their 1st Class B State Cheering Title on Saturday, February 11th at the Augusta Civic Center .

Ellsworth Eagles 2023 State Cheering Class B Champions

The Hermon Hawks were runnerups

Hermon Hawks 2023 Class B Runnerups

The Ellsworth Eagles were also awarded the Class B State Championship Banner!

Ellsworth State Sportsmanship Banner

The finish order was

Ellsworth Hermon Gray-New Gloucester Leavitt Medomak Valley John Bapst Erskine Nokomis Lawrence Morse Brewer Old Town Waterville/Messalonskee Gardiner Lincoln Belfast Presque Isle Poland Oceanside