Ellsworth’s Abby Radel and Bucksport’s Evan Donnell Named Big East Players of the Week – Week 9

Congratulations to Ellsworth's Abby Radel and Bucksport's Evan Donnell who were respectively named the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week for Week 9 of the Basketball Season!

Abby, a sophomore at Ellsworth High School played in 1 game scoring 26 points, while ripping down 5 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists while having 3 steals.

Evan, a junior at Bucksport High School played in 2 games scoring 40 points, while ripping down 19 rebounds. He dished our 19 assists and had 3 steals while blocking 7 shots.

Previous Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Week 3 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 4 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

Week 5 - Saige Evans - Old Town and Kadin Reed - MDI

Week 6 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 7 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 8 - Madelyn Deprey -Caribou and Brayden Brown - Old Town