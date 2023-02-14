Ellsworth’s Abby Radel and Bucksport’s Evan Donnell Named Big East Players of the Week – Week 9
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Abby Radel and Bucksport's Evan Donnell who were respectively named the Big East Girls and Boys Player of the Week for Week 9 of the Basketball Season!
Abby, a sophomore at Ellsworth High School played in 1 game scoring 26 points, while ripping down 5 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists while having 3 steals.
Evan, a junior at Bucksport High School played in 2 games scoring 40 points, while ripping down 19 rebounds. He dished our 19 assists and had 3 steals while blocking 7 shots.
Previous Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton
- Week 3 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 4 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
- Week 5 - Saige Evans - Old Town and Kadin Reed - MDI
- Week 6 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 7 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 8 - Madelyn Deprey -Caribou and Brayden Brown - Old Town
