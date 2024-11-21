Ernie Clark predicts H.S. football state games, Maine-UNH
It's the final week of ESP for the fall season.
Ernesto needs only a 3-3 record this weekend to reach his holy grail of an .800 winning percentage or better for the season.
Four high school games remain, plus the Battle for the Bryce-Cowell Musket and the Husson Eagles find themselves in a D-III bowl game.
Here's who Ernie has winning on the gridiron this weekend...
Last week: 9-3 (.750)
Season: 177-42 (.808)
At Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland
Class A: #1 Thornton Academy (9-2) vs. #1 Portland (9-2)
Portland 20, Thornton Academy 14
Class B: #1 Kennebunk (10-0) vs. #1 Falmouth (10-0)
Kennebunk 20, Falmouth 16
At Don Roux Field, Lewiston High School
Class C: #1 Fryeburg Academy (8-2) vs. #1 Hermon (8-2)
Hermon 22, Fryeburg Academy 21
Class D: #1 Wells (10-0) vs. #1 Foxcroft Academy (11-0)
Wells 28, Foxcroft 14
Colleges
Saturday’s games
#24 New Hampshire (7-4, 5-2 CAA) at Maine (5-6, 3-4 CAA), 1 p.m.
Maine 28, New Hampshire 24
1st Fusion Bowl
Husson (6-4, 3-2 Conference of New England) at SUNY-Maritime (7-3, 5-2 NEWMAC), 1 p.m. at Throggs Neck, N.Y.
SUNY-Maritime 31, Husson 28