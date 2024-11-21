Ernie Clark predicts H.S. football state games, Maine-UNH

It's the final week of ESP for the fall season.

Ernesto needs only a 3-3 record this weekend to reach his holy grail of an .800 winning percentage or better for the season.

Four high school games remain, plus the Battle for the Bryce-Cowell Musket and the Husson Eagles find themselves in a D-III bowl game.

Here's who Ernie has winning on the gridiron this weekend...

Last week: 9-3 (.750)

Season: 177-42 (.808)

At Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Class A: #1 Thornton Academy (9-2) vs. #1 Portland (9-2)

Portland 20, Thornton Academy 14

Class B: #1 Kennebunk (10-0) vs. #1 Falmouth (10-0)

Kennebunk 20, Falmouth 16

At Don Roux Field, Lewiston High School

Class C: #1 Fryeburg Academy (8-2) vs. #1 Hermon (8-2)

Hermon 22, Fryeburg Academy 21

Class D: #1 Wells (10-0) vs. #1 Foxcroft Academy (11-0)

Wells 28, Foxcroft 14

Colleges

Saturday’s games

#24 New Hampshire (7-4, 5-2 CAA) at Maine (5-6, 3-4 CAA), 1 p.m.

Maine 28, New Hampshire 24

1st Fusion Bowl

Husson (6-4, 3-2 Conference of New England) at SUNY-Maritime (7-3, 5-2 NEWMAC), 1 p.m. at Throggs Neck, N.Y.

SUNY-Maritime 31, Husson 28