Extra Eligibility, A Major Donation Impact UMaine Women’s BBall

UMaine Women's Basketball Coach Amy Vachon joined The Morning Line Friday to discuss the 90 million dollar donation from the Alfond Foundation.

It will impact the full athletic department, but is specifically tabbed to further the facilities and create improvements for Black Bears women's sports on campus.

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted to allow an extra year of eligibility to athletes taking part in winter sports this year, which could create a trickle down effect not only for UMaine's current roster but the future Black Bears as well. Coach Vachon talks about that with us too.

And at this point there are a number of questions about the schedule, what the America East is going to do should be coming out soon, but the Black Bears know they have four non-conference games already planned, but there is a problem still for Coach Vachon's team in an effort to even play those games, we talk about what that is.

Take a listen to the full conversation by clicking below.

The Morning Line Podcast

