Filling In The Blanks Around The Patriots Offseason

The NFL isn't just the regular season, the playoffs, the Super Bowl and the draft.

June is a big month for NFL franchises, and that includes the New England Patriots, could there be more big moves in store for the Pats?

Brian Phillips of Pats Pulpit answers that question and more, especially with a focus on what is happening in a quarterback competition.

He says be ware of the hype, it's been said and done before.

Find out what he means by listening again here.